Here's How Taylor Swift Reacted On Good Friend Sabrina Carpenter's SKIMS Campaign with Kim

Remember the Taylor Swift and Kim-Kanye feud? The past beef recently gained headlines with Swift's good pal Sabrina Carpenter's recent collaboration with SKIMS. The Espresso singer told Rolling Stone in an interview published on June 17, 2024, that she was "very communicative" about the campaign with Swift but the Bad Blood singer didn't seem to care.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jeff Kravitz

Carpenter said that her friend and tourmate Swift had no issues with her SKIMS collaboration despite the complicated past with the Kardashian. The 25-year-old revealed, "I've been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end," referring to her friendship and loyalty to the Shake It Off singer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

SKIMS took the songstress onboard for their new campaign featuring lace pieces and buttery-soft loungewear. The shapewear brand launched its new collection inspired by the 90s. On Monday, April 1, 2024, the Work It actress shared a carousel of photographs on her official Instagram handle next to a caption, "Hellooo it's Sabrina your spring @skims girl," announcing her collaboration.

However, the campaign received massive backlash from fans who called her out for her loyalty to Swift as she joined hands with the 34-year-old's alleged "bullies." People under her photographs echoed the same sentiment and wrote comments like, "It makes me question your friendship with Taylor," "I'm so disappointed on you," and accusations like "You betrayed Taylor Swift."

The Taylor Swift concert was amazing, had so much fun I cant wait to have a world tour someday like hers! lol with 2 sold out shows!!!!! — Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) March 20, 2010

Responding to all the hate she's received in the past two months, Carpenter clarified that Swift didn't care about it as much as her fans did online. In fact, the Please Please Please singer said in a press release statement that she "loved the femininity of the whole creative [shoot]. I love both collections, especially the delicacy of the Stretch Lace and the second-skin feel of Fits Everybody. Every piece I wore was super flattering and so comfortable, which of course is always a given with SKIMS!" per PEOPLE.

From as far back as 2008, she's [Sabrina] been a die-hard Swiftie, posting her own covers of the singer's hit tracks like White Horse. Their bond got stronger when the Love Story singer announced Carpenter would be opening for her on part of the Eras Tour back in June 2023.

Also, the Girl Meets World actress attended Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce's game back in October 2023 and even spotted together at Coachella on April 13.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter performing a medley of "White Horse" and "Coney Island" at tonight's show of 'The Eras Tour'! #SydneyTSTheErasTour



pic.twitter.com/5ovqiu9yJz — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 23, 2024

She added that her admiration for Swift is way above what fans perceive on the surface. "We're very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration," Carpenter spoke about her equation with the singer/songwriter. "I hold her to such a different echelon."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Meanwhile, Swift's beef with the former Kardashian couple was discussed during a TIME magazine interview in December 2023, "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar. That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before. I went down really, really hard."