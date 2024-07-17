Here’s How Photographer Who Snapped Trump’s Shooting Was Also Witness to Another Historical Event

Many cameras stationed near the stage in Pennsylvania filmed the attempted murder of Donald Trump as it unfolded at a rally. A gunshot just missed Trump's right ear on Saturday, but he still managed to raise his fist in the face of his adoring fans as Secret Service agents escorted him off the platform, blood splattered on his face, and the American flag flying above his head. Photographer Evan Vucci of the Associated Press took the shot that made headlines around the globe and went viral in an instant.

the AP photographer who took that picture of trump was also at the press conference where dubya dodged the shoe pic.twitter.com/itTKUradJt — avery (@lalavurso) July 14, 2024

According to the Mirror, photographer Vucci has reportedly been called Forrest Gump for capturing two of the most iconic moments in political history. Last weekend, he allegedly captured a snapshot of a bleeding Trump, and also in 2008 the exact moment when Muntadhar al-Zaidi tried to hurl a sneaker at former president George Bush at a news conference. A user shared a post on X with the caption, "The AP photographer who took that picture of Trump was also at the press conference where Dubya dodged the shoe." The picture along with the quote shows Iraqi journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi who shocked the globe in December 2008 at a news conference in Baghdad by hurling his shoes at then-U.S. President George W. Bush.

Serious GOAT of a photographer!

He’s invincible! I wouldn’t be surprised if ran all over Gaza taking photos and managed to sneak some pics of Yahyah Sinwar hiding in the sewers. — MMX NEWS (@MMX_LIVE) July 15, 2024

Another user called him the 'Forrest Gump-a-- press photog'. Among the most apt analogies is that from the film Forrest Gump. Forrest Gump's allure lies in its willful ignorance of historical fact, even though Tom Hanks's protagonist finds himself smack dab in the middle of some of the most significant historical events of the 1960s and 1970s. One more social media critic praised Vucci and added, "Serious GOAT of a photographer! He’s invincible! I wouldn’t be surprised if ran all over Gaza taking photos and managed to sneak some pics of Yahyah Sinwar hiding in the sewers."

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump raises his fist as he is rushed off stage after an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pa. @apnews pic.twitter.com/VoAYqRC4QV — Evan Vucci (@evanvucci) July 14, 2024

Vucci has been a journalist for over 21 years, covering a wide range of topics for the Associated Press. These include the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Trump administration, Super Bowls, and the demonstrations after George Floyd's death, for which his team won the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography in 2021. He recently appeared on Time and talked about his recent masterpiece.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

He told the outlet, "It was a situation where that vast experience absolutely does [prepare you]. To have that experience behind you sort of allows you to remain calm. It wasn't the first time I was in that situation. So I was able to keep my head, I was able to think. I was able to compose pictures. I think all of us were there and we just stayed in the moment, stayed on the story. In my head, I just kept saying to myself, ‘slow down, slow down. Compose, compose.’ Okay, what's gonna happen next? What's going on here? What's going on there? Just trying to get every angle on it.’"