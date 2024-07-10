Here's How NATO Summit Can Test Aging Joe Biden's Mental Stamina Ahead of the 2024 Elections

Joe Biden may have urged he's "fit" to run for a second term, upcoming NATO Summit may become the biggest test of his mental stamina to date. The oldest president in the history of the United States has been under media scrutiny over his incapability to serve four more years in the White House, citing his confused demeanor and missing cues on several occasions.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

The Summit that began on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, and will last three days until July 11, 2024, in Washington D.C., to mark the 75th anniversary of the organization is set to include meetings and dinner with world leaders and press conferences. And ahead of the November elections, if Biden makes another gaffe during the summit, it could likely make or break the POTUS' re-election bid, as per Daily Mail.

The amplifying voices, including his party people, are asking the 81-year-old to step down from the presidential race. Among the people was the oldest Democrat, Llyod Doggett, who became the first member to publicly demand Biden withdraw his nomination, citing he has "failed to convince Americans he's fit to run for more years" in the Oval Office.

However, the POTUS initially was hesitant to move ahead with his campaign amid the pressure looming after his catastrophic debate with rival Donald Trump, he addressed the crowd during Fourth of July celebrations. "I'm not going anywhere," Biden vowed to stay in the race despite the growing criticism, as per Reuters.

Meanwhile, Kurt Volker, a former US ambassador to NATO, said the foreign leaders personally want to ensure Biden's mental capabilities and America's commitment to NATO. "Is it going to be President Biden? Is he capable of that? Is he going to run for reelection, is he going to get reelected? If so, what does that look like?" Volker told CNN. Then they worry – if he doesn't do that and it's former president Donald Trump coming back, what does that mean for US support for NATO, US support for Ukraine?"

Also, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby claimed that Biden didn't need to reassure his allies regarding his physical or mental strength, "We're not picking up any signs of that from our allies at all. Quite the contrary, the conversations that we're having with them in advance, they are excited about this summit. They are excited about the possibilities."

Notable leaders from 32 NATO countries plus Pacific partners Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea, as well as Ukraine, have gathered to celebrate the 75th anniversary of The North Atlantic Treaty Organization and it also marks Biden's last appearance at an international forum before November elections. Also, it comes before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Former NATO Deputy Secretary-General Rose Gottemoelle noted, "I think this NATO summit in Washington is an important moment for Joe Biden, he really has to show that he is with it, he's ready to continue to lead not only the United States of America but the NATO alliance. And so we will see in coming days just how well the U.S. president does."

While addressing the leaders, Biden took credit, "I expanded NATO. I solidified it," citing reasons why he should remain in the presidential race. "I made sure that we're in a position where we have a coalition of people of nations around the world to deal with China, with Russia. With everything that is going on in the world. We're making real progress."