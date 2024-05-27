Here's How Much Money Taylor Swift Spends on Hair, Makeup, Costumes, and Her Stylist ‘Army’ for Tours

The glitz and glamour of Taylor Swift's Eras tour come at a hefty price. The tour aims to become the highest-grossing tour ever, surpassing Taylor’s own $1.2 billion record from 2023, according to The Sun. According to two insiders involved in the logistics of the 161-show world tour, which includes an intense 100-day, 51-show stretch across Europe, the financial and operational effort is monumental. The European leg alone, which kicked off in Paris and will conclude in London this August, has required a significant investment in hair, makeup, costumes, and stylist services for Taylor and her team.

A $4.3 Million Style Army

The total expenditure for hair, makeup, and wages for Taylor Swift and her entourage during the European stretch of the tour is a jaw-dropping $4.3 million. One external consultant, who has worked with top-tier stars like Rihanna and Beyoncé for over 20 years, describes the operation as akin to managing an army.

"We are like an army," the consultant said. "But everyone involved loves this kind of challenge."

It’s official, I left my 🤍 in Lisbon. My first time in Portugal and you all made me feel like I was right at home. I’ll seriously never forget the way you treated us, the overwhelming love and passion and hands in the air and dancing and how you screamed every lyric!! Muito… pic.twitter.com/4KFQzl7U0j — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 26, 2024

Taylor’s outfits alone, which include ten different designs from high-end brands like Versace ($50,000), Oscar de la Renta ($140,000), and three Roberto Cavalli designs ($255,000), totaling $1.3 million. Her accessories, including necklaces, rings, bracelets, and Swarovski jewelry, add another $1.2 million. Taylor’s shoes, primarily Christian Louboutin, cost $195,000. Hair styling for the tour involves two full-time stylists at $3,000 per show, totaling $153,000, while makeup, including two full-time artists and products, also costs $153,000. The backup dancers’ costumes, featuring ten different outfits at $1,500 each, total $225,000. The hair budget for dancers and vocalists is $30,000 per show, amounting to $650,000. Makeup artists, with ten people, paid $65,000 for three months and a product budget, totaling $1.1 million. Taylor Swift’s Eras tour is known for its elaborate and dynamic performances, which include a mix of solo acts and high-energy group numbers with her 15 backup dancers. Each dancer has ten different outfits for the three-and-a-half-hour performance, with each costume costing approximately $1,500. This brings the total budget for dancers' costumes to $225,000.

The source highlighted the unique challenges posed by different locations, especially in terms of adapting to changes in temperature and humidity, to ensure that Taylor, her backup dancers, vocalists, and band members look their best on stage. "With such long shows and changes in temperature and humidity, we are always having to adapt," she added.

With an average of 44 songs per show, Taylor relies on the energy and talent of her backup band. The six instrumentalists each require ten different outfits, costing $1,000 each, while the four backing vocalists have a budget of $48,000 for their attire.

To put this in perspective, legendary rock band U2’s 2009-2011 tour grossed a then-record $736 million from 110 shows, with a running cost of $750,000 per show. Taylor’s tour, poised to break the $2 billion barrier this year, has a massive budget to deliver a show worthy of its exorbitant ticket prices, especially in the United States.

"The budget is huge, as the show and the outfits, wardrobe, and styles for this tour have been prepared to be a whole ‘tribute’ to her career so far," added the style specialist. "It’s a very exciting and intense experience, but the people working the shows are the best in the world. There are a lot of moving parts between concerts, but the coordination and flow have been perfect. Everyone is very happy, and it’s probably the best experience of my career." In addition to the styling costs, the security for Taylor and her entourage this summer in Europe is another significant expense, amounting to a staggering $30 million. Ensuring the safety of everyone involved in the tour is a top priority and adds to the overall cost of the production.