Comedian Jo Koy is a self-made man, working hard to rise to where he is! Koy was praised a lot for hosting the Golden Globes 2024, despite the setbacks he faced with his joke on Taylor Swift. When he was appointed as the host for the glorious event, the comedian wrote a joyful press release, per StyleCaster.

“I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” said Koy in a press release. “This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!” If Jerrod Carmichael's 2023 Golden Globes monologue was accurate, Jo Koy will also get a $500,000 payment for presenting the ceremony.

The Filipino-American comedian, whose real name is Joseph Glenn Herbert, started off funding his comedic acts in Las Vegas before becoming well-known on programs like Chelsea Handler's Chelsea Lately and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Despite early obstacles, Koy's perseverance paid off when his debut Netflix stand-up special, Live From Seattle, was released in 2017. Thinking back on his difficulties, he revealed, "I literally had to go and shoot it myself, and pay it with my money, and edit it myself, and then hand it to them after they already said no to me."

Jo Koy’s Golden Globes jokes are funny, direct and pretty much self-explanatory.



Koy shot the program even though Netflix first rejected it, which ultimately resulted in a fruitful deal with the streaming provider. Koy, who drew inspiration from his personal experiences in the Filipino-American community, made his lead feature film debut on Easter Sunday in addition to his success with stand-up. In addition, he provided voices for several characters in the animated Monkey King movie on Netflix. He will also play The Monkey King in the next animated feature film, Tiger's Apprentice.

Koy is thought to be worth $15 million, and his career is still booming. His $500,000 Golden Globes hosting fee represents a major professional accomplishment and cemented his place as a well-known personality in the entertainment sector.

Despite his popularity, Koy never loses sight of his roots and his love for stand-up comedy. He underlined, saying, “Man, the one thing I try and let people know is if you’re not passionate about it and if you’re not in love with it, then get out of it,” he told Salon. “Because if you’re in it for the money and the fame, then it’s never going to be real. You might as well just quit and find something else to do. I love stand-up.” His real enthusiasm for his work shines through as he expresses his satisfaction with performing in small venues. "I'm extremely happy because this is my passion. This is what I love to do," he said.

