Here's How Melania Reacted When a Woman Called Donald Trump 'Handsome' During a Rally

During the former president Donald Trump's 2020 reelection event in Atglen, southeastern Pennsylvania, Melania Trump made her first solo campaign speech. According to Daily Caller, as she applauded her husband's efforts and actively promoted his accomplishments in the pivotal state, a female voter in the crowd commented on Trump's appearance. “Before my husband decided to run for president, the media loved him because they saw the man that I see every day— someone tough, successful, and fair,” Melania said, right then a woman in the audience yelled out and added, “And handsome.” The former First Lady smiled radiantly and replied, “I agree.” “A man who has a very big heart and a great sense of humor,” she added. "Donald loves helping people, and he loves seeing those around him, and his country, succeed.”

During the speech, Melania highlighted her husband's brash habit of making scathing remarks on social media. She revealed that she didn't always “agree with the way” Trump says things while emphasizing that he communicates with people directly. “For the first time in history, the citizens of this country got to hear directly and instantly from their president every single day through social media,” she shared. “I don’t always agree with the way he says things,” Melania added. “But it is important to him, he speaks directly to the people he serves.”

“I do not always agree what the way he says things. But it is important to him that he speaks directly to the people he serves.”



Melania Trump defends President Trump’s use of social media in Atglen, #Pennsylvania #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/qxkJDFAbnL — Bloomberg Originals (@bbgoriginals) October 28, 2020

"We are all feeling so much better now thanks to healthy living and some of the amazing therapeutic options available in our country — thank you again for your well wishes!" the former First Lady said while congratulating the crowd for attending the rally amidst COVID. "I know there are many people who have lost loved ones or know people who have been forever impacted by this silent enemy — my family’s thoughts and prayers are with all of you through this difficult time," she said while urging people to stay united.

Thank you to the hardworking men and women of Pennsylvania for attending the event with me in Atglen yesterday. Your patriotism is truly inspiring! https://t.co/Z5q4m9G9l2 — Melania Trump 45 Archived (@FLOTUS45) October 28, 2020

As per NBC News, after promoting the mental health initiative - "Language of Love" and her "Be Best" anti-cyberbullying project, she borrowed a move from her Republican husband and attacked Joe Biden's "socialist" ideals, "Joe Biden’s policies and socialist agenda will only serve to destroy America and all that has been built in the past four years. We must keep Donald in the White House so he can finish what he’s started and our country can continue to flourish," she said.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Alex Wong

She concluded by saying it's been "the greatest honor and privilege to serve as first lady of this amazing country," and urged the crowd "to get out and vote on Nov. 3." As per AP News, Melania's speech came a day after the former president conducted three rallies in Pennsylvania, a crucial state for his reelection campaign and one that contributed to his 2016 presidential victory. “I’d like to go with her and be with her,” Trump said before her campaign speech. “She’s going to make a speech in Pennsylvania. That’s great. She does very well, very popular.”