Here’s How Madonna Revived Alanis Morissette’s Career After She Was Dropped From Her Record Label

Madonna, the Queen of Pop established Maverick, her own record company, in 1992, showcasing not just her economic savvy but also her dedication to supporting musicians who dared to pursue alternative routes. Alanis Morissette was one of the artists welcomed by Madonna to Maverick.

Morissette, a Canadian singer who was formerly signed to MCA Records, experienced a turning point in her career when her artistic progress resulted in a conflict with her record label. Her change from dance-pop to alternative rock did not meet her label's sales expectations. After being dropped by MCA, Morissette's artistic career took an unexpected turn when Madonna, known for her fearless approach to both music and controversy, stepped in, per The Things.

Madonna's move into the business side of the music industry with Maverick saved Morissette's career. The Queen of Pop, who values talent and creativity, signed Morissette after being intrigued by her demo tape. This move was more than just signing an artist; it was about encouraging innovation and offering a platform for musicians to express themselves authentically.

In an era when female artists struggled to express control over their careers, Madonna's launch of Maverick broke industry norms. Morissette and Maverick shared mutual respect and artistic independence throughout their journey together. Guy Oseary, Madonna's manager, was instrumental in identifying Morissette's brilliance and delivering her demo to Madonna. Morissette spoke on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2019 about performing her new songs for Oseary, who enthusiastically embraced them.

Morissette described the environment at Maverick as "very supportive and very nurturing" during her early days with the company. Madonna's great sense of talent and genuine admiration for Morissette's distinct voice and songwriting abilities laid the groundwork for what would become a turning point in the Canadian artist's career.

Morissette's revolutionary album Jagged Little Pill, released in 1995 under Maverick, flung her to international stardom. The album's success was due not only to Morissette's artistic brilliance but also to the unorthodox yet encouraging environment created by Maverick. The album won big at the 1996 and 1997 Grammy Awards, with Morissette becoming the youngest artist to win Album of the Year.

However, Morissette's work with Maverick was not without its obstacles. In 2001, a conflict arose between Morissette and Madonna's label, jeopardizing the publication of Morissette's next album. Maverick, worried about Morissette considering other offers, found itself in talks to keep the artist.

Madonna directly engaged in the negotiations, displaying her dedication to resolving conflicts and maintaining Morissette's relationship with Maverick. "There were some issues regarding Alanis and her relationship with Maverick," read a statement issued by Madonna’s publicist, Liz Rosenberg back in 2001, per Entertainment Weekly. "But everyone, including Madonna, is thrilled everything has been worked out."

