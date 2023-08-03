Kim Kardashian May Meet Kanye West & Bianca Censori in A "Controlled Environment"

Kim Kardashian was declared legally single last year after her messy divorce with rapper Kanye West. The Kardashians star talked about dealing with the aftermath of the separation on the show. She claims to have kept quiet for the sake of her four children.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paul Morigi

It appears that Kardashian may just be ready to put the past behind once and for all for the sake of her family. According to sources, the beauty mogul is seriously considering meeting up with her former flame Kanye West, and his new wife Bianca Censori in the near future.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have finalized their divorce in late 2022, but it was anything but a smooth split #TheKardashians https://t.co/VWpCyvVjOD — ExpressUSNews (@ExpressUSNews) July 27, 2023

PR Expert Kieran Elsby, the Director of Media PR Global explained the ordeal to Mirror. "It's possible that Kim and Kanye could meet up in the future, but it's unlikely that they would ever work together again" confesses Elsby. In the past, the Kardashian has collaborated with her former hubby on several occasions.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

The former couple often worked together on an array of projects in the past. However, as per Elsby, the thought of the two ever working together is highly impossible. "It's unlikely that Kim and Kanye would ever partner up on any career projects again, Kanye's outspoken nature has caused a lot of controversy in the past, and Kim may not want to be associated with that" claimed Elsby.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori in Tokyo 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/uzJawiqQap — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 25, 2023

He then goes on to state the primary reason why Kim is considering the possibility of meeting up and explains the reason. "If they do meet, it will likely be for the sake of their kids". In addition, the ordeal would be a "carefully orchestrated" event. Elsby mentioned that Kim is also open to being "friends" with West even though they've gone their separate ways; West is now married to Bianca Censori.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

"This suggests that she's open to meeting up with him in the future even if it's just for the sake of their kids" added Elsby. The PR Expert went on to describe a vital condition that Kim wanted to adhere to if she ever agreed to meet up with the father of her children and his new wife. "Kim would likely meet Bianca and Kanye in a 'controlled environment', such as a restaurant or a park" he reveals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Elsby then explains Kim's reasoning, "This would help to ensure that the kids are comfortable and that the meeting doesn't become too awkward or uncomfortable". Presently all of this isn't set in stone and it appears that the thought is still on the table with the SKIMS mogul. The entrepreneur still has much to consider. "Ultimately the decision of whether or not to meet up with Kanye is up to Kim," said Elsby.

He then concludes by highlighting the several factors the reality star has to consider before making up her mind on the matter and notes that Kim has the final say in it. "She needs to weigh the pros and cons and decide what's best for her and her kids" concluded Elsby.

