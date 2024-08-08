Here's How Khloe Kardashian Responded When a Fan Suggested She Should Date Women

Khloe Kardashian's love life hasn't been smooth sailing. From Lamar Odom to Tristan Thompson, Kardashian suffered many heartbreaks and is still single. While the Good American founder maintained that she is currently not looking for a romantic partner, in an interactive Q&A session, a fan suggested she should now date women. And her coy response left fans wondering.

On X, formerly Twitter from May 1, 2024, a fan posted a screenshot of a text message superimposed over a cropped photo of Beyonce from one of her looks from her album Cowboy Carter, "I still think Khloe should be a lesbian." The Hulu star replied, "Well you never know what my future holds." Although she neither accepted nor denied the suggestion, only time will tell, per Newsweek.

Well you never know what my future holds 🤸🏼‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 2, 2024

Her turbulent relationship history has been well-documented in the famous family's reality TV showThe Kardashians, previously Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK). The 40-year-old was at the center of multiple cheating scandals by her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Thompson. They first welcomed a daughter True (Thompson) but their relationship crumbled when the family found out he fathered a baby boy with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols behind Kardashian's back.

Apparently, the couple had already begun the embryo transfer for their second child before Thanksgiving in November 2021 when Kardashian "found out about Tristan's situation the first week of December." She further expressed her grief in a confessional, "I want to keep this private for my loved ones as long as possible. I can't hear about this for months, about what an idiot I am, what a dumb f*** I am… I can't even begin to think about that," per The Independent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13)

Thompson and Kardashian began dating in 2016 and since then, their on-again-off-again relationship succumbed to his infidelities. Despite her heartbreak, she welcomed a son named Tatum in July 2022 via surrogacy. After many efforts to save the relationship, the TV personality broke up for good but has established a cordial bond so she can co-parent their two children.

Before Thompson, she's been linked to other famous names like French Montana, James Harden, Rashad McCants, and has been previously married to Odom in 2016. While her other romances have not been in the spotlight much, Odom, similar to Thompson, is one of her relationships subject to intense media scrutiny.

Or second or third brothel https://t.co/iYYJ1NehOe — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

Shortly after meeting him in 2009, Kardashian got married to him a month later. Subsequently, she filed for divorce in 2013 after being cheated on. However, she put the proceedings on hold upon learning Odom had slipped into a coma. A source told CNN at the time, "The most sensible thing to do at such a time is to not make any big moves and put everything on hold. So that's what she is doing." But they eventually got divorced in 2016.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

It's 2024 and Kardashian is thriving in her "mom era." In a recent episode of the show, the mother of two responded when a producer said her family thinks she should "go out more." She answered, "Who knows what other people think? But I'm happy!" She also added that she has no immediate need for a romantic partner, "I don't need anyone. When I'm at the place, when I wanna date, I will."