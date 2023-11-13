Here's How Khloe Kardashian Celebrated 7th Birthday Of Rob Kardashian's Daughter Dream

Dream Kardashian, the adorable daughter of Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, celebrated her seventh birthday on Friday, November 10, in the abundance of love and well-wishes from the Kardashian-Jenner family. Born in 2016, Dream fondly known as Dreamy, has grown up in the public eye, adored by the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Khloe who shares a unique bond with Dream and often treats her like family, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video. In the Instagram Story, Khloe, who appeared to be in the gym, was amazed by Dream entering the room wearing pink print pajamas and braided hair. Khloe exclaimed, “It's the birthday girrrrrrl! 'How do you feel?” Khloe asked, to which Dream responded with a cheerful “good.”

As per Daily Mail, the video offered viewers a glimpse into the intimate birthday celebration, capturing the joyous spirit of the occasion. Dream’s grandmother, Kris Jenner was the first to extend birthday wishes to Dream. Posting a heartfelt note on Instagram, Kris expressed, “Happy birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Dream!!!! You are my Dreamgirl and I am so so blessed to be your grandma!!!! You are such a little ball of sunshine that lights up every room and you are so kind, thoughtful, loving, sweet, smart, creative, and such a good dancer!!! I love you so much Dreamy to the moon and back a million times!!! ❤️.”

Dream's mother, Blac Chyna also shared in the birthday celebrations. Chyna, who has been open about her journey to sobriety, reflected on the challenges she overcame. In an interview on the Viall Files podcast, she shared, “It's a very hard thing. I had to teach myself discipline. Even with [my] sobriety, working out, and becoming closer to God with my spirituality, that stuff takes discipline. It's not just a one-day thing. These are things that you have to continue to do daily. All these things are gonna come at you through your mind, body, soul, and spirit. 'So I was like, you know what, if I stay disciplined like, this is my set schedule for working out. It doesn't matter if I stayed up the night before, if I have to go to work at a certain time, you're gonna work out.” She further continued, “Sometimes it can become hard. And with the sobriety, I just needed a clear mind, I feel like my kids are getting older and I need to be 100% clear-minded all the time. I wanted that number one balloon, now I'm going for the two!”

Dream's journey is intertwined with the Kardashian-Jenner legacy, and her seventh birthday celebration was a testament to the enduring bond she shares with her family. As the little one continues to grow, fans can expect more heartwarming moments from this beloved member of the Kardashian-Jenner fold.

