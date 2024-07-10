Here's How Kanye West Fan Harrassed Kim Kardashian and Ex-Boyfriend Pete Davidson On a Date

Although Kim Kardashian's love life has been rather colorful, she's been the longest with her ex-husband Kanye West. Among the men she dated before and after Ye, Pete Davidson was also on the list of men she went out with. However, once when Kardashian and Davidson were out and about, a fan of the Yeezy founder heckled the ex-couple, shouting, "Ye is better."

The comedian and the reality star began dating in October 2021, a few months after Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. Although the divorce was finalized nearly two years after separation, in March 2022, the mother of four already moved on with Davidson. But, Ye's fans didn't approve of the blossoming relationship, not saying that Kardashian cared, as per Grazia.

Fan tells Kim Kardashian that “Kanye’s way better” as she leaves movie theater with Pete Davidson. pic.twitter.com/tjb5A67den — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 19, 2021

A heckler, who spotted Kardashian on a cinema date with the SNL star at his home in Staten Island, New York, yelled, "Yo Kim, Kanye's way better, I'm not even gon' hold you." Although the video went viral, at the time, the couple didn't react or show that they heard or got affected by what the fan said.

However, later, on social media, the now-43-year-old seemingly addressed the incident and posted a subtle quote on her Instagram stories, that appeared to be a response to the situation, "Don't let the opinion of others dictate how you feel, there are billions of people in this world and they all will see you differently.

The quote continued, "Always remember your opinion of yourself matters the most, never judge yourself based on someone else's opinion of you. What people see in you is a reflection of them, the flaws they point out in you just shows on what basis they judge themselves," ending, "Just be who you are and live your life. Focus on your vision, not other people." Underneath the quote, she wished her followers a 'Good Morning!'

Y'all leave Kimberly alone! — Travon (@whoistravon_) December 19, 2021

Kardashian fans came to her rescue in the comment section. A fan @grace_hackney on X, formerly Twitter, called out the heckler, "Imagine telling a woman her abuser was good for her and shaming her for wanting a better life for herself and her children." @Jason_Z31 questioned, "Better at what though?" @hohpovhoe jokingly responded, "Dating Jeffree star."

She should've said "You'd think so...but no, he's not." — Reebunchanumbers 🌊😎🇺🇲🇺🇦 (@Ree06114033) January 1, 2022

More people like @LuiSousaSinger condemned the heckler, "That is a thing so disrespectful to tell anyone, especially when the guy is there. Shame on you." @BARBlESBUSSY echoed, "That's so disrespectful and false." @Bammerola agreed, "No, for so many many reasons, no Kanye is not better."

In 2023, the SKIMS mogul told her sisters that he regretted her romance with Davidson and admitted she jumped onto the next relationship really fast. In an episode of the family's reality drama The Kardashians, she confessed to her half-sisters Kylie and Kendall that she "jumped into another relationship so fast," as per PEOPLE. "It got my mind away from stuff and that's not a way to run from things. It's better to deal. Heal…Deal, heal, and then feel."