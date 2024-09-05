Here’s How Kamala Harris Stole the Show With Her Comeback to Trump’s 'Going to Jail' Chants

In November's election, Democratic presidential contender and incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris will compete against Donald Trump. The Republican leader was found guilty of manipulating corporate documents, making him the first former president in US history to face criminal charges. At her Labor Day campaign rally in Pittsburgh on Monday, Harris gave Trump a stern warning about his looming legal troubles. According to Huff Post, In her denunciation of Trump, Harris claimed that he was “trying to pull us backward, including back to a time before workers had the freedom to organize” when somebody in the audience shouted, “He’s going to jail.” “Well, the courts will handle that and we will handle November. How about that?” Harris instantly responded.

Member of the crowd: He’s going to jail!



Kamala Harris: The courts will handle that. We will handle November pic.twitter.com/KscWf7HrBw — Acyn (@Acyn) September 2, 2024

“We’ll handle November,” the Democratic leader added as the crowd went wild with loud cheers. “Let the courts handle that other thing. But we’re not going back.” Netizens had mixed reactions to Harris' comment, "VP’s responses are always pitch perfect!" someone praised. "That’s an appropriate response from a responsible leader. Trump, on the other hand, would’ve incited them to chant because he’s more interested in division than in uniting the country. He’s definitely going to prison by the way," another X user stated. A netizen chimed, "Handled extremely well compared to Trump allowing chants of 'Lock her up'."

That’s an appropriate response from a responsible leader. Trump, on the other hand, would’ve incited them to chant because he’s more interested in division than in uniting the country. He’s definitely going to prison by the way. — Dump Trumpism: Register and Vote! (@Nto79549105) September 2, 2024

A person lauded Harris, "This reaction exemplifies the conduct expected from a responsible leader. In contrast, Trump would likely have encouraged such chants as his focus appears to be more on fostering division rather than promoting national unity. It is also noted that he is likely facing imprisonment." An X user criticized, "This is like the 10th time this has happened. Just like her speeches, she's repeating this each rally." Another person pointed out, "Paid supporters will do that."

This is like the 10th time this has happened. Just like her speeches, shes repeating this each rally. — Richard (@RichardE1228) September 3, 2024

This is not the first time Harris has targeted Trump over his criminal convictions, when supporters yelled, "Lock him up," during a Wisconsin event in August, she responded similarly.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Curtis Means-Pool

“Well, hold on, hold on, hold on,” Harris said at the time. “You know what? Here, hold on. Here’s the thing, the courts are going to handle that part of it. We’re going to beat him in November.”

Crowd: “Lock him up!”



Vice President Harris: The courts are going to handle that. We’re going to beat him in November pic.twitter.com/VxeTl2pAp8 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 8, 2024

In May, Trump's New York hush money trial resulted in a conviction on all 34 counts. On September 18, he is due to be sentenced. As per Huff Post, the shout "lock him up" is a parody of the "lock her up" chant used by Trump supporters to demand that his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton be imprisoned during the 2016 election.

Packed crowd erupts into chants of "WE’RE NOT GOING BACK” when Vice President Harris mentions Trump’s Project 2025 pic.twitter.com/Zo0kJtZ5GQ — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) July 23, 2024

As reported by Huff Post, in addition, Harris started a new chant and participated in it when she criticized the ideas of GOP nominee Trump. “America has tried these failed economic policies before but we are not going back, we are not going back,” she said, prompting the audience to chant, “We’re not going back, we’re not going back.”