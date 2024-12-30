Donald Trump is all set to reclaim his presidency as he will begin his second term on January 20, 2025. His upcoming term as president is being predicted to shape the U.S. Capitol. The MAGA devotees have already prepared for the event, as have world leaders like Argentina’s president Javier Milei. Trump has also extended his invitation to China’s Xi Jinping, however sources say that he won’t be able to make an appearance.

What has made the headlines is that the 78-year-old president-elect’s inauguration day spotlight is under threat. Jimmy Carter’s demise on December 29, 2024, has definitely made people in the U.S. revisit his lasting legacy. Social media users too expressed their gratitude towards the late member of the Democratic Party. The citizens of the US also remember Carter as a humanitarian and the longest-lived US president.

RIP Jimmy Carter the polar opposite of Donald Trump. Good to remember America is both of those people. Here’s to the next president being more of a Jimmy Carter. pic.twitter.com/0NizXuA4M6 — Canada Goose 🇨🇦 (@CanadaGoose911) December 29, 2024

The 39th president of the U.S. died at the age of 100 on Dec 29, 2024 at his Georgia home. As per media reports, the relationship between Trump and Carter was pretty frosty. Trump has even mocked Jimmy on his 100th birthday. “Jimmy Carter is the happiest man because Jimmy Carter is considered a brilliant president by comparison” to Joe Biden, who Trump said is the worst president in U.S. history.

Donald Trump even called Carter a ‘terrible president’ after he commented on Trump’s involvement with the Russians. Trump was alleged to be involved with the Russians who helped him win the 2016 elections. The constant commentary on each other’s political decisions and ideologies proved that Carter wasn’t a fan of Trump either. Carter stated in a Washington Post interview, “I think he’s a disaster. In human rights and taking care of people and treating people equal.”

Before passing away, Carter voted for Kamala Harris, which was one final clap on Trump’s back. As Trump is reclaiming his presidential term, Carter takes over his thunder, as flags will be flown in his honor. It seems like Jimmy is keeping Trump in check-at least when it comes to the flag protocol. As per the White House statement, the American flag will fly at half-staff across “all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels” all over the country, and all U.S. territories for 30 days after the death of the former president.

The demise of Jimmy Carter and Trump’s return to the White House is certainly overlapping with each other. Trump is seemingly stepping into the second term with flags lowered in the honor of a man he, now the POTUS, spent years mocking. Trump, however, did pay a little tribute to Carter.

Civil. Thoughtful. Heartfelt. Not a chance Trump wrote this. pic.twitter.com/pkzXooxCZF — Trump’s Lies (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) December 29, 2024

“Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History. The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Trump added, “While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for. He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect.”