‘We All Owe Him a Debt of Gratitude’: Donald Trump Pens Tribute to Ex-US President Jimmy Carter in Stark Contrast to Scathing 2019 Remark

Donald Trump paid a dignified tribute to former US President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100 at his home in Plains, Georgia. It must be noted that Carter, a Nobel Prize winner, lived longer than any president in US history.

Mourning his loss, Trump posted on Truth Social, “I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History.”

He further added, “The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude. Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers.”

The President-elect spoke highly of Carter today on his demise, but back in 2019 he took potshots at the former president when the latter suggested that Russian interference helped Trump win the 2016 election. Jimmy Carter made the claim at a Carter Center event in Leesburg, Virginia.

In his own words, he asserted, “There’s no doubt the Russians interfered in the election. If fully investigated, I think it would show that Trump didn’t actually win. He lost, and the Russians put him in office.”

Trump responded by calling Carter a “nice man” but a “terrible president.” At a press conference following the 2019 G-20 summit in Japan, Trump dismissed Carter’s remarks, saying, “He’s been trashed within his own party. He’s the forgotten president.”

Carter continued to criticize Trump during his reelection campaign. In a September 2019 town hall at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Carter warned that a second Trump term would be a “disaster.” He also voiced concerns about Trump’s age, saying, “If I were just 80 years old, I don’t think I could handle the duties of being president.”

Several other World leaders have also paid tributes to Jimmy Carter. French President Emmanuel Macron mourned his loss and said he was a “steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace”. King Charles III, upon receiving the news of his passing, said, “his dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977”.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine called Carter “a leader who served during a time when Ukraine was not yet independent,” remarking that “his heart stood firmly with us in our ongoing fight for freedom”. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer opined that Carter was “motivated by his strong faith and values” and that he “redefined the post-presidency with a remarkable commitment to social justice and human rights at home and abroad”.