Here’s How Hunter Biden Responded to His Guilty Verdict in Gun Trial

Hunter Biden delivered a somber statement after being convicted guilty in his federal gun case on Tuesday, June 11. After a heated legal battle that centered mostly on his cocaine addiction, he was found guilty on three separate charges, as per a People report. “I am more grateful today for the love and support I experienced this last week from [my wife] Melissa, my family, my friends, and my community than I am disappointed by the outcome," Hunter stated.

"Recovery is possible by the grace of God, and I am blessed to experience that gift one day at a time,” Hunter added, which is a popular adage in many substance abuse recovery programs. The trial, fraught with traumatic details about his addiction, was the first of two criminal trials Hunter faces this year. Hunter left the courtroom with his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, and stepmom, First Lady Jill Biden, clasping his hand after the judgment.

President Joe Biden added a last-minute stop to Delaware and offered a hug to his son immediately after his conviction. He also released a statement assuring people that he and the First Lady were not influencing the trial but remained proud of their son for his tumultuous journey and recovery. "As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad...Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today... So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery."

But that's not all, since the incumbent POTUS also declared that he respected the legal system and would accept the case's decision while Hunter considered filing an appeal. "Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that," the President noted, as per NBC News.

The 54-year-old attorney was charged back in September 2023 after it was alleged that he had lied about his drug usage to buy a handgun in 2018. Hallie Biden, the ex-wife of his brother Beau Biden and Hunter's girlfriend at the time, discovered the gun 11 days after it was bought and hurriedly threw it away over concerns for his mental well-being.

Hunter is expected to receive a lighter term as a first-time offender and may escape jail time entirely. However, up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000 remains a possibility. It is anticipated that he will be sentenced in mid-October, right before the election. Although President Biden has the authority to pardon his son, he stated in an interview with ABC News on Thursday that he would not do so.