Here’s How Biden and Trump’s Handling of Recent Historic Guilty Verdicts, Couldn’t Be More Different

Last month, on May 30, a New York jury found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. This was the first time in the history of the United States that a former president was convicted of a crime. Weeks later, Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was also convicted by a 12-person jury for failing to list his struggles with drug addiction on a gun purchase form in 2018.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Justin Sullivan

When Hunter was found guilty, Joe said, "I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal." He declared that he wouldn't pardon his son despite it being one of the few presidential powers that rarely gets challenged. As reported by CNN, he said, “I’m extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction, he’s one of the brightest, most decent men I know. I am satisfied that I’m not going to do anything — I said I’d abide by the jury's decision. I will do that. And I will not pardon him."

Here's Donald Trump saying this is rigged like a bad parlay pic.twitter.com/Y5RugM70mj https://t.co/ARA8ltmK3U — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 30, 2024

In contrast, Trump has constantly criticized the legal proceedings in his Manhattan criminal trial. He repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that Joe and the Justice Department had a hand in the local case against him. As reported by ABC News, Trump said, "This was a disgrace. This was a rigged trial by a conflicted judge who was corrupt. It’s a rigged trial, a disgrace." He alleged, "This was done by the Biden administration to wound, to hurt an opponent -- a political opponent."

After Trump's guilty verdict, Joe emphasized that Americans must respect the rule of law even when they disagree with a jury's decision. He said, "It's reckless, it's dangerous, and it's irresponsible for anyone to say this was rigged just because they don't like the verdict. Our justice system has endured for nearly 250 years, and it literally is the cornerstone of America — our justice system. The justice system should be respected, and we should never allow anyone to tear it down. It's as simple as that."

Jen Psaki: “Joe Biden’s character is what drove him to make clear that the law applies to everyone. The justice system that convicted his only surviving son is the same justice system he has vowed to protect. If that doesn’t tell you who Joe Biden is,…pic.twitter.com/CeChL6SXU5 — IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE (@LiddleSavages) June 18, 2024

Pointing out this stark difference in reaction to the historic trials, MSNBC anchor, Jen Psaki, praised her former boss, Biden. According to Mediate, she argued, "Joe Biden’s character as a public servant is what drove him to make clear that the law applies to everyone. His decision not to pardon his son is not an expression of restraint or removal in any way from what his son has gone through and is continuing to go through, but a principle, because the justice system that convicted his only surviving son is the same justice system he’s vowed to protect. And if that doesn’t tell you who Joe Biden is, I don’t know what does."