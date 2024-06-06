Social Media Slams Trump's Ally Sen. Tuberville for Claiming Trump Guilty Verdict ‘Means War’

Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, former president Donald Trump's supporter, received harsh criticism on social media after declaring that the guilty decision in Trump's hush money case means that Americans should prepare for "war," per Mediaite.

"The American people need to take up. This is a war" -- Tommy Tuberville on Newsmax on Trump's conviction pic.twitter.com/V0y33jPPtc — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 4, 2024

On June 4, in an interview with Newsmax, Tuberville proclaimed, “People in our caucus … to me, they’re not really taking this as seriously as we should. American people need to wake up. This is a war; this is a war on our constitutional rights, our constitutional republic. This is not as much about Donald Trump as it is about the people in this country.”

I predict that @TTuberville ends up in prison with felony convict Trump. He clearly has no clue what this case was about, and is urging another violent insurrection. How do ignorant loons like this get elected? https://t.co/zF4gniH3pe — TomHB (@TinPotPourri) June 4, 2024

A user slammed, "I predict that @TTuberville ends up in prison with felony convict Trump. He clearly has no clue what this case was about, and is urging another violent insurrection. How do ignorant loons like this get elected?" Another user criticized, "Anyone else saying this would be fired and/or arrested."

A user mocked jokingly, "Tommy was already long gone over the cliff and down the Tuberville, err, tubes. The only question is if the remainder of his cockeyed colleagues will route their raft over that cliff and colossally crash on the constitutional rocks below or just go cliff diving w/o a chute."

This is absolutely disqualifying!!! No elected member of Congress should have the honor of continuing to serve this country with such unAmerican, disgraceful rhetoric!!@TTuberville Resign!!! You are unfit for office! https://t.co/m30RU01Yf5 — spacexx08 (@spacexx08) June 4, 2024

A user asked the Justice Department to take a look at his rhetoric, saying, "I really wish the @TheJusticeDept would take a hard look on who’s paying @SenTuberville…This is not a war, and your rhetoric is dangerous and has no business coming out of the Senate." Another user, in a similar vein, said, "Tubby needs to be arrested for inciting violence. Very close to treason."

Another user mocked, "Omg, this man won’t be happy until someone gets killed. He is so incredibly stupid." A user mimicked a newsflash, joking, "Breaking: dumb person has dumb idea, urges other dumb people to carry it out."

A user cautioned, "We have had zero accountability for Trump since the Jan 6th insurrection. So the MaGa crowd is emboldened to cause more crisis." A user slammed, "The GQP is now rife with imbeciles. It’s a true challenge finding adjectives to describe each of them."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan

In the interview, The New Republic reported, Tuberville asserted that Democrats were “anti-American,” claiming that the liberal party sought to deny citizens their right to privacy and censorship. “You’re either for our great country the way it’s been for the past 248 years or you’re anti-, you want to change it to how you want it to be,” Tuberville claimed.

Really? WTF 🤬 is this nonsense? What Americans people? Damn shame! Pay Attention People. Stay alert 🚨 and stay alive, because people who don’t have a damn thing to do with this nonsense may get killed for no reason! This is dangerous and fucking stupid. https://t.co/1PV0tSXdXe — SjSmith (@Jyork2018) June 4, 2024

Emphasizing that the Democrats should be worried, Tuberville said, “We have so many bad things going on in this country right now. They are worried about Republicans taking back over the country that we love. And they better be worried about it because we will take back Nov. 5 if they continue down this road of nonsense.”