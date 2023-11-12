From Apple to Gravity—and even X Æ A-12—the world of celebrity baby names is where imagination runs wild. Blue Ivy Carter, the eldest child of power couple Beyoncé and Jay-Z, stands out among these fascinating names. While many speculated about the origins of Blue Ivy's unique name, the truth has remained a closely guarded secret for years until recent times.

The search for the meaning of Blue Ivy's name began soon after her birth in January 2012. Fans and media outlets were eager to learn what inspired this one-of-a-kind name. Two dominant theories took center stage, creating an air of mystery and intrigue.

One popular theory emerged when Beyoncé posted a poem by Rebecca Solnit on her Tumblr in June 2012, as per NickiSwift. The poem, which was an excerpt from A Field Guide to Getting Lost, began, "The world is blue at its edges and in its depths. This blue is the light that got lost. Light at the blue end of the spectrum does not travel that whole distance from the sun to us." Many people believe that the poem was the inspiration for Blue Ivy's name.

A poem that helped provide inspiration for Blue Ivy's #perfect name - pic.twitter.com/wbXHJW4Y — Sarah Marten (@QueenBey_4) December 16, 2012

In another case, a pregnant Beyoncé and Jay-Z discovered a unique tree with bright blue streaks on its trunk during a visit to Hvar island in Croatia in September 2011. In a video, Beyoncé said, "We woke up this morning, took a nice little walk, passed by this beautiful blue tree. I think it's a blue ivy, which would be quite appropriate." This sparked speculation that the island and its distinctive tree inspired their daughter's name. According to Glamour, Blue Ivy was even granted honorary Hvar citizenship as a result of renewed interest in the island.

In the midst of all the speculation and theories, Jay-Z recently revealed the true meaning behind their daughter's name. During a candid interview with CBS Mornings, he shared a heartfelt story about how they came up with the name 'Blue Ivy.' Initially, the couple considered naming their child 'Brooklyn,' possibly in honor of Jay-Z's birthplace.

However, the name changed after they saw their unborn child's first sonogram. They affectionately referred to the tiny fetus as 'Blueberry' throughout the pregnancy, according to Jay-Z. "We was calling her Blueberry. Like, 'Look at the little blueberry.' You know, it was like a nickname," he explained. "It just was natural." Eventually, as a result of this, the name Blue Ivy was born.

JAY-Z shares the inspiration behind daughter Blue Ivy’s name 😂 pic.twitter.com/mWHrp94RXD — Update HQ (@update_hq98) October 30, 2023

While the first half of their daughter's name was now clear, the source of the second half, 'Ivy,' remains unknown. Some speculate that it is related to the Roman numeral IV. This interpretation is significant because the number four is significant in Beyoncé and Jay-Z's lives. Jay-Z was born on December 4, Beyoncé on September 4, and the couple married on April 4, 2008. Because of this resemblance to the number four, it has been proposed that the name 'Ivy' is derived from the Roman numeral IV.

