Here’s Exploring Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s Most Cherished Mansion in Beverly Hills

The power couple of the music industry Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have time and again set an example of staying rooted while growing together. But what totally stands out is their opulent $13.8 million mansion in Beverly Hills. The 22,000 square feet property of the Fenty founder is a comforting space for RiRi and her family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Polk

The couple welcomed their first child in May 2022. A year later, Rihanna made a stunning announcement during her headline performance at the Super Bowl halftime show: she was expecting her second child with Rocky. In August 2023, the couple joyfully welcomed their second son, named Riot, into the world. According to Marca, the five-bedroom and seven-bathroom house was originally built in the 1930s. A swimming pool, a cabana area, fire pits, and guest houses complete the interior space of the multi-million mansion owned by the Only Girl In The World hitmaker.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Stephane Cardinale

Nestled within the prestigious Post Office neighborhood, the magnificent residence of this influential couple sits at the end of a tranquil cul-de-sac, providing an aura of exclusivity akin to that of their celebrity neighbors. The heart of the home lies in its breathtaking gourmet chef's kitchen, boasting pristine white marbled countertops, elegant herringbone wood flooring, and not one, but two expansive kitchen islands, each adorned with luxurious gold hardware sinks.

With top-of-the-line appliances, featuring a spacious wine fridge, modern dishwasher, sleek fire-burning stove, and dual ovens, the kitchen exudes both sophistication and functionality. Overhead, Art Deco light fixtures add a touch of timeless elegance to the space. Adjacent to the kitchen, a contemporary family room beckons with its minimalist design aesthetic, featuring a sumptuous L-couch, vintage rugs, a grand flatscreen TV, and an assortment of eclectic accent chairs per Page Six.

Rihanna's $10 million house in Beverly Hills, California. Read more: http://t.co/8aptNMkC

© Mauricio Umansky pic.twitter.com/qW3uQV73 — WorldOfArchitecture (@worldofarchi) November 17, 2012

Among the bedrooms adorned in neutral tones, one stands out with captivating leaf-print wallpaper, adding a touch of botanical charm to the space. The main bedroom suite is a symbol of luxury, featuring a magnificent marble bathroom with separate areas for him and her, a grand tub, a spacious walk-in closet, and a dressing room. Each bedroom in the house is generously sized, with enough room for a king-sized bed, and some of them come with the added luxury of a private terrace or balcony that offers breathtaking views of the expansive backyard.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Adjacent to the living room, a chic breakfast nook invites leisurely mornings, while a spacious dining room, adorned with a dazzling chandelier, sets the stage for elegant gatherings. For those seeking a cozy ambiance, a dedicated bar room, featuring a wood-burning fireplace and meticulously curated color-coordinated bookshelves, offers a charming space to enliven any soirée. The celebrity couple are having the time of their life living away from the hustle and bustle of city lights as they raise an adorable family together.