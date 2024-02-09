Here's Examining the 5 Low Points in 'Sister Wives' Stars Kody Brown and Robyn Brown's Relationship

Instances That Highlight the Difficult Moments in Kody Brown and Robyn Brown's Marriage

Kody Brown and Robyn Brown have faced significant challenges on Sister Wives, with Robyn often seen in tears on the TLC show. Viewers have witnessed the transformation of Kody and Robyn from enthusiastic newlyweds to a couple seemingly consumed by frequent conflicts. Their marriage has been marked by numerous noteworthy issues, and the practice of polygamy, often viewed as having misogynistic undertones, is not favorably portrayed by individuals like Kody. Here are several instances that highlight the difficult moments in Kody and Robyn's relationship.

1. Moving to Flagstaff, Arizona, Caused Tension in Kody's Marriages

Robyn faced an unexpected situation when her rental property became unavailable, necessitating a quick move, as reported by Screen Rant. Tensions arose between her and Kody as he preferred buying a home, while Robyn preferred renting. Disagreements escalated, particularly when Kody informed Robyn's children about potential school changes, causing strains in their relationships. The conflicts reached a point where Kody expressed a desire to dissolve the partnership with Robyn. All of this seemingly contradicted Kody's claims that the wives collectively contributed to decision-making.

2. Kody Apparently Created a Discord Between Robyn and the Other 'Sister Wives'

After he was caught in a lie about the land parcels at Coyote Pass, where he misled both Meri Brown and Robyn, many fans of the reality show felt Kody attempted to create a rift between Robyn and Meri. As Kody made exaggerated accusations against Meri, Robyn's frustration escalated, culminating in a heated exchange where she shouted at Kody. Janelle Brown and Christine Brown intervened to diffuse the confrontation. Furthermore, Robyn began to realize that Kody's treatment of his other wives might eventually extend to her. She urged Kody to improve his relationship with Meri, but Kody's reluctance has been a significant concern for Robyn.

3. When Robyn Faced Financial Difficulties

In 2021, The US Sun published an exclusive report detailing that Kody was behind on paying property taxes, owing $1,058.31 with interest on the Arizona residence he shares with his fourth wife, Robyn. An Arizona court revealed that Kody missed two tax payments on the house. The couple purchased the home in August 2019, and it was noted that Robyn initially opposed buying a home to avoid delaying the family's plan to build on their property. Amid these disagreements, Kody went as far as threatening to 'dissolve' their marriage, eventually leading Robyn to relent and agree to the home purchase.

4. With All the Other Wives Leaving, Robyn is Not in a Polygamous Marriage Anymore

It's truly disheartening to observe that Kody, despite drawing in multiple Sister Wives, struggles to bring happiness to any of them. When we focus on Robyn, her background is rooted in a polygamous family, although she hasn't extensively shared details about her upbringing. Following a challenging experience in a monogamous marriage, it's entirely understandable that she chose to embark on a different, more familiar path. However, even within the realm of polygamy, Robyn's marital journey hasn't unfolded as she had envisioned. Nevertheless, there appears to be resilience in Robyn, suggesting that she might endure the challenges of her current polygamous relationship for the sake of her children.

5. When Robyn Made a Joke About Divorce

Robyn appears to harbor uncertainties about her marriage to Kody, especially given that three out of his four wives have departed. In the 18th season of the series, as reported by Showbiz Cheatsheet, Robyn made a joke suggesting that her marital ties with Kody could be fleeting. This remark surfaced during discussions about Meri's departure from Arizona and the division of the Coyote Pass property among the family. While some fans of Sister Wives speculated that Robyn's comment was strategic to secure an equitable share of Coyote Pass, there might be additional layers to the narrative. Who knows if divorce really is on her mind?