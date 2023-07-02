‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown and Ex-wife Janelle Pay Off $340K Coyote Pass Land After Split

Sister Wives stars Kody Brown and his ex-wife Janelle Brown have successfully paid off a sum of $340,000 on their Coyote Pass property. This information was confirmed through the Deed of Release and Full Reconveyance, which was viewed by In Touch. The couple also paid for another plot of land under Robyn Brown's name, which was originally purchased for $170,000, reports The U.S. Sun.

In 2018, Kody, aged 54, and his wives acquired four parcels of land known as Coyote Pass in Flagstaff, Arizona, for a total of $820,000. This purchase took place when the family relocated from Las Vegas, Nevada. To construct homes, Kody, the father of 18 with his four wives, planned to divide the Coyote Pass property into five parcels for himself and his ex-wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and his current wife Robyn.

According to The U.S. Sun, the Deed of Release and Full Reconveyance for the two parcels states that the outstanding amount owed to Fidelity National Title Agency was completely paid on June 2, 2023. The properties had a total owed amount of $146,200, with an initial down payment of $23,800 made. One of the parcels purchased on June 25, 2018, was in Janelle and Kody’s names, while the second was in Robyn and Kody’s names.

Janelle and Kody publicly announced their separation on the show Sister Wives: One-on-One in January. "Kody and I have separated and I'm happy, really happy.

I don't know, things just really became sort of indifferent, like I just didn't care anymore. I've kind of mourned that that part of our life is gone. I wasn't heartbroken. It wasn't heartbreaking for me like it was for Christine. It was just kind of like, I just mourned that that life was gone. We had this great run," she said during the special.

Before Janelle in November 2021, Christine announced her separation from Kody. Following their split, she relocated to Utah with her daughter, Truely, who is 13 years old. In April, Christine revealed her engagement to David Woolley, despite their relatively short time of dating. According to The U.S. Sun, Christine transferred the parcel of land under her name to Kody and Robyn for a nominal amount of $10 on July 28, 2022. As of now, no permits have been issued for construction on the property.

During the episode where the wives were selecting their land parcels, Christine expressed her thoughts about the choices by stating, "The best that I can give today is to just pretend. I don't want to move onto the property, I want to move back to Utah. Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there he's got a fully-functioning marriage? Who would ever want to live like that?”

Meri announced her separation from Kody in January. Currently, Kody resides in his Flagstaff home worth $890,000 along with Robyn and their five shared children.

