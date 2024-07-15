Here’s Everything To Know about the Man Who Died in the Crossfire of Trump’s Assassination Attempt

The assassination attempt against former president Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 14 may have left Trump injured at the ear, but it ended up killing a spectator and critically injuring two others. The victim, identified as Corey Comperatore, was a firefighter who dived in front of of his family to shield them from harm amid the chaos that ensued in the scary shooting.

Comperatore, a former fire chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company in Pennsylvania, is being mourned by his family, who are devastated by the loss, per The Guardian. “He was a hero that shielded his daughters. His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable,” Comperatore’s sister, Dawn Comperatore Schafer, wrote in a moving tribute to her brother on Facebook.

“My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience. Hatred has no limits and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother, sister, me and his nieces and nephews as this feels like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality,” Schafer continued in the heartbreaking post. Comperatore was hurt, but two other rallygoers also suffered injuries. The other two injured have been identified by Pennsylvania state police as James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, and David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania. The two are now in a stable condition.

"He died a real-life superhero. They are not going to tell you how quickly her threw my mom and I to the ground. They are not going to tell you that he shielded my body from the bullet that came at us."



--Allyson Comperatore, daughter of Corey Comperatore, who was killed by the… pic.twitter.com/yzbSgVlLmh — Tim Meshginpoosh (@oldreepicheep) July 14, 2024

Comperatore's family opened up about the chaos at the rally, revealing how he protected the family against the shooting. This violent episode has deeply traumatized his wife Helen Comperatore, who said on Facebook, “What my precious girls had to witness is unforgivable.” His daughter Allyson Comperatore took to Facebook to explain, “He shielded my body from the bullet that came at us. He loved his family. He truly loved us enough to take a real bullet for us.”

"He was a hero that shielded his daughters. His wife and girls just lived through the unthinkable and unimaginable. My baby brother just turned 50 and had so much life left to experience. Hatred has no limits, and love has no bounds. Pray for my sister-in-law, nieces, my mother,… — Hollis (@HollisMJP) July 14, 2024

Together with the nation's solidarity for Comperatore's family, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden also sent their condolences. “We also extend our deepest condolences to the family of the victim who was killed,” the president said. “He was a father. He was protecting his family from the bullets that were being fired and he lost his life, God love him,” Biden noted, adding that he and Jill pray for the injured victims to make a quick recovery.

President Biden shares his sympathy for the death of Corey Comperatore and sends his condolences to his family in his Oval Office address.



Where’s that message from Donald Trump? pic.twitter.com/SxAKQ84gcd — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) July 15, 2024

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds for the family in the aftermath of this violence.Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro spoke to the family to offer condolences, per CNN. “I just spoke to Corey’s wife and Corey’s two daughters,” Shapiro said Sunday. “She asked that I share with all of you that Corey died a hero,” Shapiro added. “Corey dove on his family to protect them last night at this rally.”

Shapiro added, “Corey was a girl dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community. Most especially, Corey loved his family.”