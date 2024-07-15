Here Why Donald Trump Chanted ‘Fight, Fight, Fight’ After Shooting: "It Was Essential To..."

In the middle of the chaos and violence at his campaign rally on Saturday, Donald Trump’s chant of ‘fight, fight, fight’ served as a stark reminder of the combative spirit that has defined his political career. This moment, coming immediately after a shooting that left Trump injured and others harmed, encapsulates the former president’s defiance and unyielding message to his supporters. During an interview with CNBC’s Joe Kernen, Trump explained the significance of his chant following the shooting. Kernen, co-host of Squawk Box and a personal friend of Trump, shared details from their conversation on social media. According to Kernen, “He thought it was essential to get out the message at that moment to continue to fight to make America great…little problem with his right ear but was glad he turned his head at the last minute…He was in amazing spirits…president was gratified by all the encouragement and support.”

As per The Daily Beast, while details about the exact nature of his injuries remain unclear, Trump’s ability to stand and signal to his supporters amid the turmoil underscored his resilience. The former president’s injuries, while serious enough to cause prominent bleeding, were downplayed in the immediate aftermath. Trump himself confirmed on Truth Social and wrote, “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

The image of Trump, bloodied but defiant, pumping his fist in the air while chanting ‘fight, fight, fight’ is powerful and evocative. As the crowd at the rally chanted ‘USA! USA! USA!’ in response, the sense of unity and determination was palpable. This intriguing reaction demonstrated the deep connection between Trump and his base, even in the face of violence and danger.

However, this moment also underscores the deep divisions in American politics. President Joe Biden exclaimed, “There’s no place in America for this kind of violence – it’s sick, it’s sick. It’s one of the reasons we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening…The idea that there’s political violence or violence in America like this is just unheard of…It’s just not appropriate. Everyone – everybody – must condemn it. Everybody…I have an opinion, but I don’t have any facts. So I want to make sure we have all the facts before I make some comment.”

As per The Guardian, Democratic strategist Brad Bannon noted, “The attempted assassination creates sympathy for Trump. It also confirms the idea to voters that something is fundamentally wrong in this nation, which is an idea that drives support for him.” Trump’s upcoming speech at the Republican National Convention will be a crucial moment. Political analysts, like Ian Bremmer, suggest that his “initial reaction when he stood back up – and it was incredible powerful imagery that we’re going to see for months now – was fight, fight, fight. That’s his instinct…Every sinew of this man is he is going to fight against his enemies and yes, his enemy is the dead man, the 20-year-old that tried to assassinate him. But I think that Trump believes that his enemy is Joe Biden, his enemy are the members of the press, some of whom have been calling him Hitler, his enemy are people on the other side of the political spectrum that want to destroy him.”