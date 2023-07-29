Check Out Justin Bieber’s Hits Inspired by Ex Girlfriend Selena Gomez and Wife Hailey Bieber

The depth of feeling in Justin Bieber's songs has earned him widespread acclaim. Selena Gomez and Justin Beiber's romance was one of the most talked-about in popular culture because of its attention-grabbing on-again, off-again nature. Both musicians wrote a number of songs on their relationship between 2011 and 2015, long after they had broken up. Gomez served as the inspiration for many songs on Bieber's Believe, Journals, and Purpose albums.

However, the 29-year-old musician has discovered a new wellspring of creativity ever since he wed Hailey Baldwin Bieber. After a hiatus of almost five years, Bieber returned in 2020 with 'Changes' then followed with 2021 with Justice. In his Seasons YouTube video, Bieber said that his most recent albums are mostly an ode to his wife, reported The Thing.

1. After his first breakup with Selena, Justin Bieber wrote 'Heartbreaker'

It's no secret that Selena Gomez served as inspiration for several of the songs on Bieber's 'Believe' album. Their difficult split, however, was when the singer's relationship had the most impact on the record as a whole. A year after their first separation in 2013, the pop singer released the album 'Journals.' The song 'Heartbreaker' struck noticed because of its touching lyrics.

2. The Influence of Selena Gomez on Justin Bieber's 'All That Matters'

Bieber said emphatically in a radio interview that the song was written for Gomez and that it was composed when the couple was together and doing well. He said, 'All That Matters' was written when I was in a great place in my relationship. At that time, she was all that mattered." Bieber said without hesitation that the song was written for Gomez, "I created my best music when my heart was broken."

3. The song 'Sorry' by Justin Bieber is about his regret on losing Selena Gomez

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on November 2015, Bieber finally admitted that 'Sorry' was written for Gomez. In his 2016 cover story for GQ, he elaborated, saying, "People ran with that...that I was, like, apologizing with that song and stuff. It really had nothing to do with that...It was about a girl."

4. A Love Song to His Wife Hailey Bieber, "Yummy" by Justin Bieber

From his "Changes" album, "Yummy" was the first single released in 2020. Bieber was asked about the inspiration during his appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'. In a casual tone, the singer said, "My sex life." He said in a matter-of-fact manner that he was, in fact, married, "It is what it is, right? I'm married."

5. For His Wife Hailey, Justin Bieber Penned "Forgiving Me"

"Forgiving Me (You Keep)" was supposed to be on Bieber's "Changes" album. Bieber offered fans a taste of the song in the Seasons YouTube docuseries, despite the fact that the emotional ballad didn't make the final cut.

6. The song "Unstable" has Justin Bieber acknowledging Hailey Bieber's support

The song, as reported by People, is about the singer's lingering concerns after his 2018 wedding to Hailey Bieber. A source told PEOPLE in 2020 that Baldwin is the singer's "biggest supporter," making it evident that the song is about his wife. "She is there for him in a way that you wouldn't expect from a newlywed, She understands him deeply, and is 100 percent ready to help him. He realizes how blessed he is to have her," the source told the news outlet.

Bieber said in a 2019 interview with Vogue that he and Hailey connected through their shared faith. He also explained why they were married so quickly, stressing that it wasn't out of any sense of duty or convention, but rather out of a wish to shield themselves from hurt feelings.

