Here’s are 8 Worst Things Said to ‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown By His Ex-Wife and Kids

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

Sister Wives season 18 just premiered, and it was highlighted with explosive moments from the Brown family. As per The UK Mirror, Kody Brown is now left with his only wife Robyn and he has to also cope with his ex-wife's catty comments regarding their estranged relationship. The patriarch has also not mended ties with his adult children in the family which makes the dynamics even more complicated. Below are some of the mean things his ex-wives and kids have revealed about him.

1. "I was just kind of hoping that he would care a little more" - Meri

Image Source: (L) & (R) YouTube| TLC

Sister Wives season 18 saw the collapse of Meri and Kody's spiritual marriage, the couple finally called it quits. The TLC stars "permanently terminated" their marriage in January following years of separation. As per ETOnline, the reality star said she will not be aligning herself with another plural marriage, "Probably not going to go with another plural marriage," Meri confessed. "I have a great family but it's probably not going to go that direction for me." As People reported, on their 32nd-anniversary dinner, Meri recalled Kody saying: "'I have no desire, Meri, to have a relationship with you.' He said, 'Don't you understand, Meri? This is never going to happen. Your life is not one that I want to insert myself into.'" "I'll never forget those words. This is the first time he's ever said this to me," she added. "That was very, very painful for me. I felt my heart speeding up because I was like, but you promised."

2. "He's been spending all of their money" - Gwendolyn

Image Source: (L) YouTube| TLC (R) Instagram| @gwendlynbrown

Gwendolyn Brown's relationship with her father has always been tumultuous, as reported by the US Magazine, she accused her stepmother, Robyn, and Kody of overspending. "I think that my dad and Robyn have a terrible habit of spending very crazy and, like, not within their means at all,” the Sister Wives star confessed in a YouTube video on March 31, after reviewing the latest episode of the hit TLC series. “But also, Janelle [Brown] and Meri [Brown] are kind of similar to my mom [Christine Brown] and that they’re not gonna be salty or petty and try to take money from him even though they deserve it because he’s been spending all of their money on whatever.” "They're probably a lot better off now that they're no longer with him, and they're no longer financially tied to him because you still make a lot of money separately," Gwendolyn said about her ex-stepmothers.

3. "Never apologize for having high standards, people who want to be in your life will rise to meet them" - Meri

Image Source: Instagram| @therealmeribrown

Meri has moved on from Kody and has been leading a content life since their separation in January. The TLC star can be seen posting inspirational messages and Instagram stories for her fans. As per People, she had recently shared: "Be so confident in knowing what you bring to the table that you're willing to eat alone until you find the right table," the message said. “I'm successful in business. I've got another really exciting project coming along. I've got good people surrounding me. I've got an awesome support system,” she said about her new life. “Things are good.”

4. "No true man of the house" - Paedon

Image Source: Instagram| @paedonbrown (R) YouTube| TLC

Kody's only son with Christine doesn't regard polygamous marriages as a healthy setting anymore. As per People, during the latest episodes of Sister Wives, the 25-year-old was seen making sarcastic jibes at his father. "My mom's kids and Janelle's kids have chosen a side," Paedon said in a confessional. "To the best of my knowledge, all of us chose my mom." "When we first went public, the purpose of going public was to say, 'Polygamy works,'" Paedon added. "I don't think it works in my family anymore."

5. "Leon has given themselves space for their emotional health" - Gwendolyn about Leon

Image Source: (L) Instagram| @leointhemountains (R) Instagram| @gwendlynbrown

Gwendolyn has always supported Kody and Meri's only transgender child, Leon beyond the family dynamics. As per The US Magazine, speaking about Leon's transition in one of her YouTube videos last year, she said: "Leon has been, since childhood, kind of the odd one out in the family because they had no siblings from their mom to get along with,” she while adding. “They just probably felt like the odd one out. And also, Leon is transgender and queer in general and is in a family that predominantly practices a Mormon fundamentalist faith. Mormonism hasn’t traditionally been kind to queer people, especially with a family that’s quite a bit conservative and partially against transsexuality in general.” As reported by IntouchWeekly, Kody never supported Leon's transition, "Kody does not support Leon’s transition at all,” a source revealed. “He’s disgusted by it, as terrible as that is. Kody is telling close friends, ‘This is a new person. I don’t know who this person is, but this is not the little girl that I raised.’”

6. "I'm glad she left Kody" - Paedon

Image Source: Instagram| @paedonbrown (R) YouTube| TLC

As per Screen Rant, in episode two of Sister Wives season 18, Paedon seemed ecstatic that his mother had abandoned Kody. During the episode, he was beaming, making jokes about Kody and Robyn's "weak immune systems" and generally demonstrating his support for his mother. As previously reported by The US Magazine, Paedon revealed that his mother was much "happier" after leaving his father. "Mom is happier now,” the Utah native said. “She is now minutes away from her two oldest daughters. And eventually, in the future, maybe more children will move up there.” He added, "She is done with it, and that’s ok. She’s grateful for the sister wives. I think it’s the same thing for the kids. We’re all grateful for it, she’s grateful for it, but it’s just not for us and just not for her anymore.”

7. "Some days it feels like a deal-breaker." - Robyn

Image Source: YouTube| TLC

As per Today, in one of the episodes of season 18 of the hit TLC show, Kody felt "uncomfortable" about his wife Robyn's concern for Meri. “It’s awkward because the only wife I have a relationship with right now is Robyn. But we’ve never been allowed to essentially be in love with each other or find solace in each other because of this kind of quasi-plural marriage mess that’s been going on," he said. Robyn on the other hand felt disgusted about Kody's treatment towards Meri, “It's like Meri’s here and she’s still trying to hang on. And I feel like there’s just so little left and I’m like trying to show her that there’s still some hope and Kody is not helping me with that. It’s very frustrating and some days it feels like a dealbreaker,” she said during the confessional.

8. "F**k you." - Janelle

Image Source: (L) & (R) YouTube| TLC

During one of the episodes of season 18 of Sister Wives when Kody challenges his relationship with Janelle, she lashes out, implying that their failed marriage is their fault. As per EOnline, "This is not only me, Kody," Janelle says in the clip. "Don't you dare point your finger at me!" Their conversation turns violent when Janelle tells Kody, "Shut your f--king mouth and let me talk to you for a minute," prompting the patriarch to walk- out. As he leaves, Janelle forcefully grabs his sleeve and asks him to iron out their issues. However, Kody doesn't heed and stomps off. "OK, so we're done?" Janelle then calls him out saying. "F--k you." The couple had announced their separation in December last year after being married for almost thirty years.

