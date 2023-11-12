How Kourtney Kardashian Spoils Her Kids, Both Emotionally and Materialistically

Kourtney Kardashian, at 44 years old, continues to redefine the standards of parenting as she welcomes the newest addition to the family. While the Kardashian-Disick kids may not experience the same level of opulence as their famous parents, their lives are far from ordinary, thanks to the millions at their disposal. According to The US Sun, lavish birthday parties, designer clothes, and extraordinary experiences are just a few of the indulgences that these kids are accustomed to. So, with Baby Barker joining the club, let's take a look at how this mother of four showers her kids with gifts and affection.

1. A Custom Playhouse for Her Kids

Kardashian's commitment to spoiling her children extends beyond mere material extravagance, as she invests in meaningful and enriching experiences for them. In a noteworthy move, she commissioned the construction of a modern, two-story playhouse nestled in the garden in their expansive backyard, as revealed in a tour with Architectural Digest. The playhouse is more than just a structure; it's designated as a 'technology-free zone,' allowing her kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, to immerse themselves in the simple pleasures of reading and play without the distraction of phones and tablets.

2. A Fun Blended Family Setup

The children embraced a new chapter in their lives as they welcomed step-siblings into their world when Kardashian and Travis Barker got together. Barker, the renowned Blink-182 drummer, brings his own children into this blended family dynamic, including son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 17, and step-daughter Atiana, 24, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler. Her social media snapshots paint a picture of a family getting along exceptionally well. Kardashian also stated, "I love the idea of a blended family. I think that the more kids, the merrier. You have all these siblings and more people to love. It's a beautiful thing." Kourtney's perspective on family dynamics radiates with positivity and inclusiveness, emphasizing the joy and abundance that comes from incorporating step-siblings into the familial circle.

3. Extravagant Disney Outings

As a devoted Disney enthusiast, Kardashian also ensures that her children experience the magic of Disneyland at least once a year. Their visits include donning the iconic Mickey Mouse ears from the gift shop, thrilling rides, and indulging in any sweet treats they desire. Kardashian's unwavering love for all things Disney is well-known within her family, and this passion even translated into a delightful vintage Disney-themed baby shower for little Rocky Barker back in June. She put a £60 Mickey Mouse baby blanket on her baby shower registry as well.

4. Being 'Free Spirits'

Kardashian's children have earned a reputation among fans as the 'wildest' of Kris Jenner's 13 grandchildren, a characteristic attributed to the Poosh founder's holistic parenting style and gentle disciplinary measures. Fans of the family are familiar with incidents where the kids openly spoke their minds, such as Mason revealing family secrets online in 2020, Penelope's scratching incident involving her nanny, and Reign's penchant for using colorful language. Despite occasional criticism from her sisters, particularly Khloe, who has expressed reservations about letting her daughter True stay overnight at Kourtney's house, it appears as though the latter is committed to her own unique parenting style.

5. Themed Birthday Bashes

December 14 holds double the joy for Kourtney as both of her sons share this special birthday, which she lovingly describes as experiencing 'one of the best days of my life, twice and forever.' In previous years, the brothers celebrated with alien and superhero-themed birthday parties. However, a shift occurred last year when Mason opted for a star-studded bar mitzvah at a California restaurant, marking a new chapter in their birthday celebrations. For daughter Penelope's 11th birthday in July, Kourtney orchestrated a memorable girls' trip to Hawaii with six friends, creating unforgettable moments on the picturesque island. Last year, for Penelope's birthday, the family hosted a pink-themed party and sleepover in their garden, featuring water slides, outdoor beds, and a pop-up cinema.

