Here’s All You Need to Know About Hailey Bieber’s Model Sister Alaia Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Bieber possessed a sense of Hollywood aristocracy even prior to her marriage to Justin Bieber. The Baldwin family, with a longstanding presence in Hollywood, has exhibited sustained prominence. Hailey, together with her cousins and sister, has been gradually establishing herself at a prominent level. Growing up amidst the limelight due to their renowned parents, they are following in their family's footsteps. While Alec Baldwin, her renowned uncle, is widely recognized, numerous other family members have also made notable contributions to Hollywood across diverse career paths.

Among them is her elder sister, Alaia Baldwin, who might not have yet registered on the public's radar.

As it happens, Hailey's elder sister, Alaia, has carved her own path as a model and has been featured on Hailey's Instagram, naturally piquing curiosity about both her professional journey and their overall sisterly bond.

According to Seventeen magazine, Alaia Baldwin is the eldest offspring of Stephen and Kennya Baldwin. As a model, she not only graces the industry but also advocates for endometriosis awareness. Preferring to maintain a low-key presence, Alaia tends to stay out of the intense spotlight. However, she frequently shares her culinary creations and travel inspirations through her Instagram posts. Alaia shares a strong bond of friendship with Sailor Brinkley Cook and is presently in a marital relationship with music producer Andrew Aronow. Subsequently, in the year 2020, Alaia and Andrew joyfully introduced their inaugural offspring, a baby girl named Iris Elle, into their lives. Remarkably, Iris Elle holds the distinction of being Hailey's first niece.

Although Hailey tends to keep her personal family matters private, she and Alaia have pleasantly surprised fans with various adorable sisterly instances. For instance, on Hailey's 25th birthday in 2021, Alaia expressed her affection with a heartfelt tribute shared on Instagram, “The strangest thing about you turning 25 is that… you’ve been 25 since you were 5. I’m so proud to see the woman that you have become." She added, "It has been incredible to watch you grow into your own. To see you become the perfect auntie is just the on top. We love you more than you’ll ever know and I’ll always be your big sis."

Notably, Hailey had the honor of being one of Alaia's bridesmaids, and Alaia also shared an endearing sibling moment from Hailey's engagement celebration. Although Hailey and Alaia don't frequently discuss each other in public, their close bond is evident, particularly considering that a couple of Hailey's tattoos are dedicated to her sister. One such tattoo on her back features the words "Coeur d'Alene" scripted in cursive, with the translation being 'Heart of Alene.' This reference holds significance as Alaia's middle name is Alene, as reported by My Imperfect Life.

