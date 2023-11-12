A List of Priscilla Presley's Candid Insights on Her Controversial Marriage to Elvis Presley

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bettmann

Also Read: Sunny Hostin Says She Got Dumped By This 80s Sitcom Star For Her 'Really Pretty' Friend

Priscilla Presley's marriage to Elvis Presley, known for its controversial age gap, has drawn fascination and controversy, with many movies also being made on the duo. However, Priscilla's own words are, perhaps, the best source for a glimpse into their relationship, highlighting her deep emotional connection with Elvis, as was reported by US Weekly. She clarified that their bond was rooted in shared values, stating, "People think, 'Oh, it was sex.' No, it wasn't." Despite their divorce, she emphasizes that her love for Elvis never wavered, saying, "I did not divorce him because I didn't love him — he was the love of my life." Priscilla's candid insights provide a unique perspective on their enduring but tumultuous love story, a pivotal chapter in pop culture history. So, here's everything she has admitted on the record.

1. Priscilla and Elvis: The Beginning

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Ochs Archives

Priscilla Presley's relationship with the iconic Elvis Presley began under extraordinary circumstances, and it eventually became a significant driver behind the public fascination with their significant age gap and the unconventional nature of their union. Their story traces back to September 1959, when a 14-year-old Priscilla met Elvis, then 24 years old, at a party hosted at Elvis's home in Germany, as per Insider. In an essay for People, she wrote, "Nothing in my upbringing could have prepared me for our life. When we met, I was an impressionable 14 year[s] old. He was 24." However, she did later clarify that nothing sexual happened between them at the time.

Also Read: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans’ Hubby David Eason Faces Backlash Over ‘Vile’ Photo of Teen Daughter

2. Parental Opposition and Their Unconventional Courtship

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Keystone

Also Read: ‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Realized She’s a 'Pretty Amazing Person' After Split With Kody Brown

When Priscilla arrived home late after the party, her parents initially forbade her from seeing Elvis again, disapproving of her conduct. However, Elvis' charismatic charm and persistence led them to reconsider. Elvis convinced Priscilla's parents to allow him to 'court' her, which marked the beginning of a unique and tumultuous courtship. Their relationship continued, even after Elvis left Germany in March 1960, as they maintained a long-distance connection for two years. During this period, their interaction became more complex. In 1962, the Beaulieu family agreed to let Priscilla visit Elvis in Los Angeles, but on strict conditions, including constant supervision and daily letters to her parents. However, Elvis circumvented these terms, taking Priscilla to Las Vegas instead. There, he introduced her to the world of adult vices, including sleeping pills and drugs, as per this report by People.

3. Getting Married at a Young Age

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Keystone

In May 1967, Priscilla and Elvis decided to formalize their relationship by getting married at the now-defunct Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas in a ceremony that only lasted for eight minutes. At this point, Elvis was 32 years old, while Priscilla was 21. Their first dance was to the song Love Me Tender, and their wedding cake cost a whopping $3,200 at the time. Just nine months after their wedding, they welcomed their only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Priscilla said, "My parents were really beside themselves. I basically threatened them and told them, ‘If you don’t let me go, I’ll find my way.’"

4. The Impact Elvis Had on Priscilla's Life

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Ochs Archives

Priscilla Presley has spoken candidly about the profound influence Elvis had on her life. In interviews and in her book Elvis and Me, she described Elvis as her mentor and confidant as well as a central figure who shaped every aspect of her existence. Their relationship was not just a romantic one; it was an all-encompassing, life-defining partnership. As Priscilla put it, "I lived and breathed him." However, as per Today, with time, being 'Mrs. Presley' started taking a toll on the actress and businesswoman, who said, " You obviously didn’t have your own life. You lived his life. You saw the movies he wanted to see. You listened to the music he listened to. You go to places he would go, so you really kind of lost yourself. As a woman, I didn’t really know who I was."

5. The Reason Behind Their Divorce

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Max B. Miller

Elvis and Priscilla's marriage officially endured for six years, but the strains of Elvis' demanding touring schedule and his alleged chronic infidelity led to their growing apart after only a couple of years. Despite their separation and eventual divorce in 1973, Priscilla emphasized that her love for Elvis never wavered, even calling him the 'love of her life' on many occasions. However, she also recalled, "He wasn’t faithful, not that he had someone special, but when you’re in the entertainment business, there is always that, and I tried to turn my back to that, but I just didn’t want to share him. Simple as that."

6. How Priscilla Coped With Intense Media Scrutiny

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Ochs Archives

In the early years of their marriage, Priscilla faced numerous challenges that often stemmed from the public's intense interest in their union. She told the Daily Mail, "I found out how vicious people could be… there were rumors I was pregnant, and that’s why he got married, and I’m going, "Oh my God, this is not gonna be good for me.'" While they grappled with these issues, Priscilla consciously decided to shield herself from the intrusive gaze of the media. She eventually decided to stop reading newspapers and magazines and disclosed, "It was hard to get accepted. But he always told me, "Don't pay attention… don't even listen and don't look at the tabloids."

7. Their Unique Yet Tumultuous Connection

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Hulton Archive

At a press conference in September 2023, Priscilla offered a more profound perspective on her relationship with Elvis, dispelling common misconceptions about their age gap. She made it clear that their connection was not rooted solely in physical attraction, stating, "People think, 'Oh, it was sex.' No, it wasn't." Instead, their connection was characterized by mutual understanding and shared values. Priscilla emphasized that Elvis was kind, soft, and loving, and he respected her age and boundaries. She stated, "It was very difficult for my parents to understand that Elvis would be so interested in me and why. And I really do think [it's] because I was more of a listener... That was really our connection."

8. Elvis' Death and Why Priscilla Never Re-Married

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Magma Agency

In November 2023, Priscilla provided insight into why she never pursued another marriage after Elvis' passing. She revealed that she couldn't 'handle that' and said, "To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire." She also said, "No one could ever match him." She also spoke about when she learned of his death from a call from his road manager: "I can still hear Joe Esposito's words, ‘Cilla, Elvis is dead’, and that was like, I just couldn't imagine him ever, especially at his age and all, still so young and wanting to do so much and had so much planned, and not having him, not talking to him, not having him be the father of our child."

More from Inquisitr

Donna Kelce Reveals She Wasn't into Taylor Swift's Music Before Her Romantic Involvement With Travis

Here’s Why David Schwimmer Disappeared From the Spotlight After the Success of ‘FRIENDS'