Here Are The 5 Messiest Judge Firings on ‘American Idol’

These firings by 'American Idol' producers were the messiest in the show's history

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Frederick M. Brown

Viewers of American Idol have followed various celebrity judges as they have come and gone throughout the 22-season singing competition. The judges' panel has changed often, giving viewers a taste of entertaining celebrities like Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Luke Bryan, Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Paula Abdul. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Perry also recently disclosed her desire to quit the show at the end of the current season. Although she decided to quit American Idol to concentrate on her career in music, this hasn't always been the case; some previous judges were forced to resign or had internal conflicts, per The Sun. Here are some of the messy firings the popular reality show has had.

1. Nicki Minaj

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

The 41-year-old rapper appeared in the 12th season of the reality TV show, which was produced by Fox at the time. But at the time, the show's ratings fell precipitously, and there were rumors that all four judges were going to be fired. The Wrap revealed that they were exclusively informed by 'an individual with knowledge of Fox's plans' that Jackson, Minaj, Carey, and Keith Urban would all be replaced before the 13th season of the program. The insider stated, "All four are gone," since the producers of American Idol believed they had 'lost their core audience' and wanted a return of fans. During Minaj's brief term as a judge, her rivalry and, ultimately, a conflict with fellow judge Carey was also one of the main themes. The two were often mocking one other, and in a head-turning exchange, Minaj said to Carey, "Maybe I should just get off the f**king panel;" she was not invited back to the program.

2. Mariah Carey

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by CF Publicity

After serving as a judge for one season on American Idol, Carey was also let go. In 2013, the vocalist of We Belong Together talked candidly about her stint on American Idol in an interview with 53-year-old Angie Martinez on the hip-hop radio station Hot 97 in New York City. Carey said 'hated it' in response to the question of whether she enjoyed it. She went on to say that being on the panel with Minaj was like "going to work every day in hell with Satan." The Super Bass rapper was seen shouting at Carey in a leaked video from the aforementioned audition, which TMZ posted around the same time. Following the event, Carey reportedly hired additional security because Minaj had allegedly threatened to kill her, PEOPLE reported; the rapper has refuted all of these allegations. Nonetheless, Carey said that while she was 'disappointed' with the show's politics, she still adored the competitors. She also disclosed that she thought there would only be three judges when she first joined up, implying that she was unaware of Minaj's involvement.

3. Kara DioGuardi

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dia Dipasupil

53-year-old Kara DioGuardi served as a judge on the televised singing competition American Idol in seasons eight and nine. Kara said in her 2011 autobiography, A Helluva High Note, that she was taken aback by being fired but acknowledged that she was 'so uncomfortable, insecure, and nervous' while serving as a judge. Having 'no TV background,' DioGuardi revealed that she was put in 'a difficult spot' when she joined the show. Recalling her time in the studio as a background performer, the celebrated composer said she was 'thrust in front of 25 million Americans.' She said, "It was definitely challenging but I have to say it was such a great experience because I faced so many of my fears." She also mentioned how it took some time for her and 64-year-old series creator Cowell to get along: "Because I was so new to television I thought, 'Well it's a music show and I'll just say what I think... I'm the industry professional.' And Simon would be like, 'Kara, please shut up. [You're] so annoying.'"

4. Ellen DeGeneres

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Steve Granitz

In the ninth season of American Idol, Ellen DeGeneres, 66, made her debut as a judge after teasing the news on her talk show during the day. However, the comic left the show in the first year of her two-year deal, seemingly firing herself. Back then, DeGeneres had joked that she had 'voted myself off American Idol' in a tweet, first announcing her resignation on X, formerly Twitter. She subsequently clarified in a statement that although she found it difficult to "judge people and sometimes hurt their feelings," she also "loved discovering, supporting, and nurturing young talent." Later on, DeGeneres candidly said that she 'wasn't the right fit' for the program.

5. Paula Abdul

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Leon Bennett

Paula Abdul, 61, was a member of the initial American Idol judge panel. The singer served as a judge through seasons 1 through 8, and several stories surfaced at the time of the TV personality's departure. Some reports mentioned the reason she left was that she found her pay to be insufficient, and they weren't able to negotiate. "It was time for me to leave. I’d never had the same job for eight years," she told Entertainment Weekly in 2016. Abdul continued, "I felt that there were changes happening, and it didn’t feel like the same show." Abdul said on August 4, 2009, that she would not be returning for Season 9 of Idol. She revealed on X, "With sadness in my heart, I've decided not to return to #IDOL. I'll miss nurturing all the new talent, but most of all...being a part of a show that I helped from day 1 become an international phenomenon." She added, "What I want to say most, is how much I appreciate the undying support and enormous love that you have showered upon me. It truly has been breathtaking, especially over the past month. I do without any doubt have the BEST fans in the entire world and I love you all."