Vanderpump Rules — a deliciously tangled drama

Vanderpump Rules has been in the news a lot because of Raquel Leviss' affair with Tom Sandoval and her makeout session with Tom Schwartz. Otherwise, the series tracks staff members at Lisa Vanderpump's LA restaurant SUR, and the former Real Housewives star provides the audience with an intimate glimpse into the world of opulent restaurant ownership. It's a guilty pleasure show that satisfies many viewers' desire for drama and entertainment; it is pretty chaotic, too. Now, even though it has often been lauded as a program that reignited the audience's interest in reality television, one couldn't help but get a cringe 'vibe' from several moments of the show, five of which we have discussed below.

1. Rachel Leviss and her affair

The most embarrassing incidents from season 10 mostly involved Leviss and her lover. Rachel and Tom Sandoval weren't trying to convince anybody of their love story in their first, and essentially only, public encounter together. It was awful to witness, from their insistence that they couldn't kiss on television to him calling her Ariana. It should come as no surprise that Scheana Shay brought up this topic in her 'Scandoval' discussion on her Scheananigans podcast. Shay brought up a particular instance from the Bravo reality program when Sandoval 'slapped Raquel’s ass behind [her] and Ariana’s back.' As per Page Six, she said, "Oh my God, it’s so cringe, and how did we not see it? It was in front of our face. It was behind our back. It was right there."

2. Scheana Shay made the implausible assertion that Adam Spott was her closest friend

After Shay's date with a gorgeous model, Adam Spott seemed to be a bit envious. In addition to not wanting Scheana to date other men, the SUR barback said he wasn't in love with Scheana and that he wasn't prepared for a serious relationship. She unconvincingly said that Spott was her closest buddy for the whole season. The worst part is that she even got him a penguin. The situation broke down in the Season 7 finale not long after. When Shay asked him whether he loved her, he refused to say 'no.' She was unable to even mention the penguin to him, and Spott seemingly abandoned her after that.

3. Lala Kent's bedtime routine

In season 6, Lala said that part of her nightly ritual involves sipping from a baby bottle, and suffice it to say that fans were extremely bewildered and shocked by this. In fact, Shay discovering Kent's midnight ritual was probably the moment when audiences most connected with the former. Nonetheless, the fact that Kent drinks from a baby bottle that she refers to as her 'bubba,' combined with Scheana's look of surprise, said it all for the show's viewers. Although Shay said she brought with her a plush frog 'everywhere' she went because it had a 'very special meaning,' she still found it Kent's habit to be weird, saying, " I don't know any grown women who suck a 'baba' to go to bedtime."

4. Stassi’s boyfriend Patrick's strange remark

Regarding Lisa Vanderpump's looks, Patrick Meagher, 39, made several awkward remarks. At one point, he said to her, "To be honest, I liked watching you walk away." Meagher then said, "Oh no, I was definitely saying your ass," despite her attempts to brush off his comments. Stassi Schroeder's only reaction was to splutter. It was bizarre to see the normally outspoken Schroeder appear so submissive, as Vanderpump pointed out. She opened up about the incident with US Magazine, "I wasn’t a fan of Patrick. I only met him I think once, twice. And I wasn’t a fan of him because I know how [Stassi] felt when she was with him. So I think if you see somebody you care about and they’re not really happy, that doesn’t really set you up. And it was a pretty awkward moment on Vanderpump Rules."

5. When Scheana and her former partner, Rob Valletta, reconciled

It's difficult to pin down one scene from Shay's 'Robsession' as VPR Season 6's funniest moment. Even worse, Valletta looked openly irritated by Shay and paid her no attention at all. He even said to Jax Taylor, in front of the camera, that he didn't feel the same way as Shay did. Therefore, her "I love yous" unnerved him. Some of the most embarrassing scenes on the program were from when VPR's cast members tried to reach out to Shay regarding her love life. Besides, as Scheana continued to descend into deeper denial, Kristen's perplexed look resonated with every viewer of the show.