Here are Some of The Highest-Paid 'Harry Potter' Actors and Their Net Worth

The Highest-Paid 'Harry Potter' Characters and Their Current Net Worth

Harry Potter is one of the best-made adaptations of a book brought to life with perhaps an incredibly fitting cast. The series of the film was a big hit with millennials and Gen-Z, given the whimsical aesthetics it held. It’s quite nostalgic to reminisce about the peculiar chocolate frogs, the famous ‘Hogwarts Express’, Gilly Weed, and the fight scenes between many villains, including ‘He Who Shall Not Be Named’, the Phoenix, and so many more. These are but a few of the many memories that live rent-free in the hearts and minds of every "Potterhead" [a Harry Potter fan] across the world. But such an impact and success would’ve been nearly impossible to accomplish without a talented and gifted group of people. The cast, including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, the late Robbie Coltrane, Tom Felton, Maggie Smith, Ralph Fiennes, and more, played a big part in making the film a roaring success. It played a pivotal role in propelling the younger ones who started their acting careers at 11 years old to become big names in Hollywood today. Take a look at how some of these enchanting characters have become some of the highest-paid actors in the industry and the wealth they've amassed today:

Which Potterhead could ever forget the famous protagonist with a charming look and round-rimmed glasses who held an ‘N’ mark ingrained on his forehead? From circumstantially living in his Auntie Petunia’s cupboard under the stairs to getting recruited by Hagrid in the dead of night, discovering his identity piece by piece, and eventually becoming strong enough to defeat the deadly ‘Voldemort’, he has come a very long way. ‘Harry Potter’ was brilliantly brought to life by Radcliffe, who did a phenomenal job of capturing the character’s personality and progress. Since his days as a ‘Potter’ ended, he found himself with abundant opportunities to further sharpen his skills as an actor. Radcliffe has recently made appearances on Broadway, in a variety of YouTube videos, and in other films such as The Lost City. In comparison to the rest of his castmates, he’s at the top of the list with a current net worth of $110 million.

2. Emma Watson

The highly intellectual, quirky, and, of course, ethereal gingerhead ‘Hermione Granger’ was portrayed by Emma Watson. The British actress won the hearts of many fans for her impeccable performance as the lead female actress in the film. Like Radcliffe, she too had uncountable moments in which she stunned viewers. ‘Granger’ was certainly unique in comparison to her peers; apart from being a bright student beloved by her teachers, she was feisty and never gave up in a fight. She was also romantically shipped with three different characters, including Radcliffe, Grint, and, surprisingly, Tom Felton’s ‘Draco’. Nonetheless, after the installments ended, she starred in many other films, such as Little Woman, Bling Ring, and Beauty and the Beast. However, earlier this year, she took to Instagram to announce her break from acting to take time for herself. The actress isn’t taking a break empty-handed; she’s briefly leaving the industry with a whopping $85 million in her bank account. This is even after several charitable donations throughout the years.

3. Rupert Grint

Rupert Grint successfully played another beloved character in the film: ‘Ron Weasley’. Grint’s character played a ‘Muggle’: someone who is part of a ‘non-magical’ family such as Potter’s or the ‘Malfoys’. This orange-haired young lad may have come across as socially awkward, shy, and frightful at all times. But this ‘Weasley’ turned out to be one of the bravest in the series and was often observed offering immense support and strength to Radcliffe’s character throughout the movies. Whether it was to whisk ‘Potter’ away on his mum’s flying car, get into mischief with him, or even escape ‘Cerberus’ [the three-headed dog], Grint’s character defined what true friendship implies in the film. As aforementioned, he was one of the two people Watson’s ‘Granger’ was shipped with. Given their similarities, the bond they shared, and how they’ve always been together. It was ‘Weasley’ who got the best girl in the end! Grint made an appearance in films such as Into the White and Moonwalkers but reportedly hasn’t been very active as an actor. Even so, he’s worth a total of $50 million.

4. Tom Felton

When one ponders over a member of the ‘House of Slytherin’ from Harry Potter, its perfect embodiment is captured by none other than Tom Felton. His performance as ‘Draco Malfoy’ is one of the most memorable from the movies. ’Malfoy’ is described as a snobby yet magically skilled wizard. His slick white hair and green-blue eyes, accompanied by a sneer, are things every Potterhead would fondly recall. Although ‘Malfoy’ was perhaps a bully in the film with a thirst for vengeance against ‘Potter’ [a fan would hear ‘Malfoy’ saying this famous line] in the end, Felton’s character made a beautiful breakthrough and grew to deeply respect his nemesis on-screen [Radcliffe] at the end. Felton went on to make appearances in the CW’s series The Flash for a few seasons before moving on to other endeavors. He also released his memoir last year, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard. At present, Felton has managed to amass an impressive net worth of about $20 million.

5. Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson is renowned for his role in the Twilight franchise as the mysterious vampire, ‘Edward Cullen’. However, prior to that, he was able to propel himself to fame through his appearance in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Even though this was the only time Pattinson’s character ‘Cedric Diggory’ was in the film, it was more than enough for fans to be completely charmed by him. In the movie, ‘Diggory’ is a bright wizard with a suave personality. Everyone on-screen [and off] admired him greatly. He definitely gave off main-character energy. But unfortunately, his character met an untimely end in an attempt to protect ‘Potter’. Nonetheless, Pattinson’s career boomed further through his other films, such as The Lighthouse, Tenet, and The Batman. His skill to completely immerse himself in and adapt to the role given to him is part of what has made him a great actor. He comes in at number two on this list in terms of being one of the highest-paid Harry Potter actors, with a net worth of $100 million.

6. Ralph Fiennes

Perhaps the phrase “He Who Shall Not Be Named” became quite profoundly known because of this particular character who practically stole the show. The antagonist of the film series ‘Voldemort’ was portrayed by the dashing Ralph Fiennes. The mysterious and villainous character was known for the malicious aura he often projected, even when he wasn’t yet introduced in the film. The pale-faced and black-robed character always possessed a bloodthirsty vengeance for ‘Potter’ and did everything he possibly could to bring him down. Alas, his maleficent reign came to an end after a final battle with ‘Potter’ that settled the score once and for all. Fiennes was already an established actor and appeared in several ‘James Bond’ installments. He’s played an antagonist yet again in The Menu as a ruthless and dangerous chef. Despite everything, his net worth, like Grint's, stands at $50 million.

7. Helena Bonham Carter

The role of ‘Bellatrix Lestrange’ couldn’t be more spot on, with Helena Bonham Carter playing her. Lestrange in the film is described as a vixen with malevolent intentions and a habit of making trouble everywhere she goes. Known to be a troublemaking witch, Carter’s character was introduced in the final four installments of the film as a close aide to ‘Voldermort’. As insinuated earlier, her casting couldn’t be more perfect with Carter taking on this role. The actress is renowned for playing eccentric and allegedly deranged characters in the film industry. Unlike most of her fellow castmates, Carter is a seasoned actress and has appeared in a vast array of films, such as Fight Club, Sweeny Todd: The Demon Barber, Alice in Wonderland, and many more. This highly skilled actress’ fame only propelled further after her role in Harry Potter ended. Apart from the wealth of experience she’s garnered, Carter is worth $60 million.

8. Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson played the charismatic yet muddleheaded ‘Professor Trelawney’ in the Harry Potter films. Thompson’s character brought a great deal of comedic relief to the film with her ability to effortlessly switch personalities on-screen. Her character was a real gem, given the role she portrayed. One moment she displayed a high level of intellect and reliance; in another, she was staring off into space or sometimes very scatterbrained. Overall, she’s an irreplaceable character that brought so much to the film in general. Like Carter, Thompson, too, is a veteran in the acting industry. Harry Potter further sharpened her skills as a very fluid and dynamic actress who can take on any role. She went on to win an Academy Award for Best Screenplay in the past, which speaks volumes about her abilities through the years. Thompson’s net worth is estimated at about $40 million. Although all of these wonderful characters have moved on in life, the magical spell cast all those years ago will forever reign sovereign in the hearts of passionate fans for eons to come.

