Here are Some of the Absurdly Exorbitant Items the Kardashian-Jenner Family Owns

Expensive Things That The Kar-Jenners Own

The Kardashian-Jenner family is well known for making headlines for their designer wardrobes and extravagant luxury expenditures. Unsurprisingly, their possession of some exorbitantly priced items is par for the course. According to Nicki Swift, a clear indicator of the family's penchant for extravagant spending surfaced when Kylie and her then-boyfriend Travis Scott reportedly splurged a staggering $100,000 on daughter Stormi Webster's second birthday party in 2020. Additionally, Khloé didn't bat an eye at dropping an alleged $8,500 on balloons for daughter True Thompson's first birthday. Here are some of the most expensive items the Kardashian-Jenners own.

1. Kylie Jenner's Birkin Bag Collection

Kylie Jenner takes luxury to another level with an entire room dedicated to her jaw-dropping collection of outrageously expensive handbags—some of which could easily cover the down payment for a regular person's house. Among her impressive array are vintage Prada pieces and items from the iconic Louis Vuitton x Supreme collaboration. In a 2018 video shared on her official YouTube channel, Jenner treated her fans to an envy-inducing tour of her opulent handbag closet, showcasing some of her favorite Birkin bags. She pointed out a tiny, hot pink purse, a thoughtful gift from sister Kourtney Kardashian, expressing how special it was given Kourtney's usual indifference to Christmas gifts. With an eye toward the future, Jenner mentioned saving a particular Birkin for her daughter Stormi, anticipating the day when Stormi would declare, "Mommy, I want to carry a purse."

2. Stormi Webster’s Diamond Ring Worth $1 Million

Imagine celebrating Christmas while being just 22 months old and getting a sparkling $1 million diamond ring as a gift. Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner's daughter, stole the spotlight with some serious bling during the holidays. In a December 2019 Instagram Stories post, Jenner showcased the dazzling rock, leaving many to wonder if it was a gift for Stormi or a stylish accessory borrowed for the gram. Either way, it was one flashy celebration of Xmas for the toddler, per People.

3. The Crazy Expensive Household Stuff

When you've got a multi-million dollar home, it seems only fitting to deck it out with some equally extravagant accessories. In 2013, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reportedly took luxury to the next level by investing in golden toilets worth a whopping $750,000 each, per Daily Mail. But that's not all—they added a touch of opulence with six beds, rumored to be the same ones used by London's Savoy Hotel and even a Swarovski-encrusted fridge freezer for a kitchen that sparkles. Not to be outdone, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott joined the high-stakes home decor game, splurging as much as $25,000 on a single chair. This wasn't your average seat—it was a special design by Humberto and Fernando Campana in collaboration with Kaws, covered in cuddly toys and apparently a gift for their daughter, Stormi per PEOPLE. The price tag? A closely guarded secret among the elite art collectors who snagged these limited edition pieces.

4. Wedding Dress Worth Half a Million

When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in Italy on May 24, 2014, the wedding was nothing short of a high-priced fairy tale. According to PEOPLE, Kim's jaw-dropping lace wedding gown, a custom-made Givenchy Haute Couture creation by creative director Riccardo Tisci, stole the show with a reported cost of $500,000. Not to be outshined, her Balmain wedding shoes added another $40,000 to the bill. The glam squad behind the scenes wasn't cutting any corners either, with an estimated cost of up to $65,000 to ensure the entire wedding party was picture-perfect. The venue, Forte di Belvedere, a 16th-century fortress in Florence, came with a hefty price tag of over $400,000.

5. Kylie's Stupefying Fendi Collection For Kids

In April 2018, Kylie Jenner gave a glimpse of her mom-on-the-go style when she shared a now-deleted Instagram photo of her daughter, Stormi Webster, in a lavish Fendi stroller. According to Teen Vogue, the price tag on this baby carriage is a stupefying $12,500, proving that even the littlest Jenner travels in luxury. Fast forward to 2020, and Kylie was at it again, reportedly snagging another Fendi stroller, but this time at a more modest $2,232. And because matching is a must, she didn't stop there—adding a Fendi diaper bag to the mix for a reported $1,562. Talk about rolling in baby luxury!

6. Chicago West's Half a Million Nursery

Chicago West's nursery reportedly came with a jaw-dropping price tag of $550,000. Among the extravagant additions were a Louis Vuitton teddy bear, setting Kim back a cool $170,000. To keep things sparkling, a Swarovski-encrusted rocking horse joined the lineup, possibly matching the family's glitzy fridge freezer. When it came to dressing her daughter Chicago, Kim didn't skimp on style, reportedly shelling out as much as $100,000 on Dolce & Gabbana baby clothes, per the MIRROR. And because every newborn needs a touch of opulence, a solid gold dummy from Suommo Dodo was said to contribute another $96,000 to the nursery's overall lavish ambiance. Chicago West is undoubtedly living the epitome of luxury from day one!

7. Identical Private Jets of the Kar-Jenner Clan

In the world of the Kardashians and Jenners, even travel is taken to the next level. Both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, recognizing the demands of their jet-setting lifestyles, opted to make a serious investment in private jets. According to The U.S. Sun, Kylie reportedly spent a staggering 72.8 million on her private flying chariot. Not to be outdone, Kim Kardashian took it up a notch, allegedly splurging a jaw-dropping 95 million on her own private jet. But that's not where the extravagance ended—after some interior modifications, the upgraded plane soared in value to a mind-boggling 150 million, as reported by Hello! magazine. In a glimpse into the high-flying lifestyle, Kim showcased her airborne abode during Season 1 of Hulu's The Kardashians, likening the experience to an MTV Cribs episode for planes. When you're Kardashian-level famous, flying private is not just a luxury—it's a lifestyle.

