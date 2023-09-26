Here are All Celebs and NFL Stars Rooting for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Romance

A love story: "From Eras Tour to Kansas City Chiefs Game"

After securing the No. 1 spot on the Billboard charts, Taylor Swift is conquering the heart of NFL star Travis Kelce. Since the American player revealed he wanted to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number during Eras Tour, the Hollywood, and the football world have been rooting for this new couple. Swift also showed up for Kelce's football match. Here's a list of all those well-wishers who manifested and are invested in Swift and Kelce's budding romance.

1. Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Mahomes, knew the Enchanted singer would attend their September 2023 face-off against the Chicago Bears, per US Weekly. He said during a press conference, "He [Kelce] told me at like the last minute. There are some things with Trav where he kind of just says it, and you don't know if it's true or not." Mahomes showed excitement to meet the singer. "Seems like a good person, so hopefully, I can meet her one day."

2. Jason Kelce

Travis's brother, Jason, has plenty to say about the early romance with Swift. "I don't really know a lot about what is happening in Travis' love life. I try to, like, keep his business [as] his business and straight out of that world." However, he teased on Philadelphia's WIP Morning Show, long before the singer appeared for the game, "Having said that. … I think it is 100 percent true." Jason posted a video on X, endorsing his brother's love.

3. Hilarie Burton Morgan

The former MTV host took to X, formerly Twitter, to show her approval of Kelce and Swift's romance. The 41-year-old wrote, "Pro tip…you deserve someone who invites you to work with them. It shows: 1. They think you're so awesome & they want everyone from buddies to the boss to meet you. 2. They work hard, and they're GOOD, & they want you to see that. Flew to see JDM on a set 14 years ago. #kelceswift." We couldn't agree more.

4. Jana Kramer

In the list of Kelce and Swift's admirers, another name is Jama Kramer. The songstress couldn't resist sharing her viewpoint on US Weekly's series of Instagram updates on the new couple. So, the Whine Down With Jana Kramer podcast host wrote, "I'm so here for this." In a follow-up comment, she praised, "Best story ever run." The post was about Swift's September 2023 appearance in Kelce's Kansa City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. The singer accompanied Kelce's parents.

5. Andy Reid

Not all well-wishes were straight upfront about Kelce and Swift's newly-blossomed romance. One of them was the American football coach, Andy Reid. When the Chiefs coach was approached during the after-game press conference to comment on the Shake It Off singer's presence at the September 2023 game against the Chicago Bears, the 65-year-old sarcastically said he was the matchmaker for the new couple. He quipped, "I set them up." Their team defeated the Chicago Bears in the game that night.

6. Bill Belichick

Belichick, the General Manager of the New England Patriots, also had a viewpoint about Kelce and Swift's budding romance. Following the recent match, the 71-year-old weighed in on the "it" couple's romance. He normally stays away from the celebrity gossip. However, this time, he made an exception. During his appearance in The Greg Hill Show, he quipped, "Well, I would say that Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest."

7. Josh Allen

In August 2023, before Swift accepted Kelce's invitation to turn up to the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears, Allen said he was surprised that the singer first turned down Kelce. Apparently, Kelce initially wanted to give Swift his number along with her famous friendship bracelets during the Eras Tour. In an interview with FanDuel TV, Allen asked to advise Kelce. He quipped, "Not with friendship bracelets. I'm surprised, though. It's hard to say no to Travis Kelce."

