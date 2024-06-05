Here Are 9 Celebrities Who Believe in Aliens: “They’re Real”

Stars Who Believe in Extraterrestrials: 9 Celebrities Convinced Aliens Are Real

The fascination with extraterrestrial life isn’t confined to scientists and conspiracy theorists alone; many celebrities also believe in the existence of aliens. From musicians to actors, these public figures have shared their experiences and convictions about life beyond Earth. Whether through personal experiences like Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas, or philosophical musings like Tom Cruise and Keanu Reeves, these public figures contribute to the ongoing conversation about our place in the universe. Here are nine celebrities who are vocal about their belief in aliens.

1. Katy Perry

As per E! News, Katy Perry has not only sung about aliens but also expressed her belief in their existence. In 2011, she tweeted, "I do not believe God is an old guy sitting on a throne with a long beard. I don't believe in heaven and hell as a destination. I see everything through a spiritual lens. I believe in a lot of astrology. I believe in aliens. I look up into the stars and I imagine: How self-important are we to think that we are the only life-form? I mean, if my relationship with [Barack Obama] gets any better, I'm going to ask him that question. It just hasn't been appropriate yet. I might have won Wisconsin for him," she says of the president. Actually, I didn't do too much, but he called on me a couple of times. Which was very nice."

2. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus had a close encounter of her own in 2020. During an interview, Cyrus recalled an experience in San Bernardino, California, where she believed she saw a UFO. She remarked, " ... The best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real.... I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object. It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that's what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn't quite wrap my head around."

3. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise, popular for his roles in sci-fi films, has also expressed his belief in aliens. In a 2005 report, Cruise stated his conviction that is is unlikely humans are the only living creatures in the universe, given the vast number of stars. He exclaimed, "Are you really so arrogant as to believe we are alone in this universe? Millions of stars, and we're supposed to be the only living creatures? No, there are many things out there. We just don't know."

4. Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith’s belief in aliens was solidified after a conversation with President Barack Obama. During an interview with Wonderland magazine in 2013, Smith revealed, "I talked to President Obama about extraterrestrials. He said he could neither confirm nor deny the existence of aliens, which means they're real. If people think we're the only people that live in this universe, then something is wrong with them." He argued that believing humans are the only intelligent beings in the universe is narrow-minded.

5. Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves, who played an alien in the film The Day the Earth Stood Still, believes in the existence of extraterrestrial life. In a 2008 interview with Boston.com, Reeves expressed his belief that the vastness of the cosmos makes it more likely than not that aliens exist. He remarked, "How can it be possible that we are the only beings in the universe? I don't know if or when we will get to meet them, but it's absolutely inconceivable that we won't get to meet them sometime…I think it more likely than not [that aliens exist]. The cosmos is a pretty big place."

6. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, famous for his larger-than-life persona, has also weighed in on the existence of aliens. In a 2016 interview, Johnson stated, “I don't. Well—it all depends, I think, on how we would qualify aliens. So, let's qualify it now. If I believe in them, would that mean I don't believe in conspiracy theories?....Yeah, of course. I believe that we're not the only ones; it'd be arrogant to think that. I can't think of any conspiracy theories… not that trigger me, nothing that comes up.”

7. Gigi Hadid

As per the reports of Business Insider, supermodel Gigi Hadid has also expressed her belief in extraterrestrial life. In a 2017 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Hadid mentioned that both she and her then-partner Zayn Malik believed in aliens. This shared belief between the couple highlights how common the curiosity about extraterrestrial life is, even among celebrities. She said, “My boyfriend’s really into aliens.” Moreover, in another interview, flaunting his inclination for aliens Malik quipped, "An alien spoke to me in a dream…"

8. Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas's encounter with UFOs dates back to his teenage years. On Late Night With Seth Meyers in 2015, Jonas recounted seeing three flying saucers in the sky while playing basketball in his backyard. His sighting, corroborated by online reports of similar events, has made him a firm believer in aliens. Jonas's story adds a personal touch to the broader discussion of UFO sightings. He said, "When I was 14 maybe, I was in my backyard playing basketball with some friends and I looked up in the sky, and there was three flying saucers. So I'm a firm believer in aliens."

9. Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato has been one of the most outspoken celebrities about their belief in aliens. In a 2014 interview with Seth Meyers, Lovato confidently stated, "I know that they're real. How self-centered would we be, as humans, to believe we're the only living things in the universe…I believe that there could possibly be mermaids, which is actually an alien species that lives in parts of the Indian Ocean which we have never explored before." In October 2020, Lovato shared on Instagram their experience of making contact with extraterrestrial lifeforms, posting photos and videos from the desert sky that they believed provided undeniable evidence of alien existence.