‘Jersey Shore’ Alum Snooki Can’t Contain Her Excitement Over Recent Revelations Made During UFO Hearing

Jersey Shore alum Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi has always been a firm believer in extraterrestrial beings. With the recent explosive revelations presented by former military intelligence officer David Grusch regarding the presence of UFOs and alien sightings, the reality star has expressed her excitement with a tweet. Calling the moment historic, she wrote - "I literally wanna cry with what Is happening at the ufo hearing. History. Finally, the public gets to hear what we’ve all known and thought."

In a widely documented and highly anticipated move, three retired military veterans testified on Wednesday at a House hearing about UFO sightings and the stance of the US government in successfully hiding evidence of "nonhuman" biological matter. “The technology that we faced was far superior than anything that we had,” David Fravor, a retired US Navy commander said while sharing about an episode he had witnessed in 2004. “This is an issue of government transparency,” said Rep. Tim Burchett, Tennessee Republican said while adding further - “We’re not bringing little green men or flying saucers into the hearing. … We’re just going to get to the facts. We’re going to uncover the cover-up, and I hope this is just the beginning of many more hearings.”

“UAPs, whatever they be, may pose a serious threat to our military and our civilian aircraft, and that must be understood,” Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California said. “We should encourage more reporting, not less on UAPs. The more we understand, the safer we will be.”

Snooki had previously tweeted in 2013 that she believed in the existence of aliens, according to the Messenger, her fascination with the subject was revealed during the filming of season 5 of Jersey Shore, when Polizzi and her co-star Deena Nicole were questioned if they saw an alien flying on a UFO. In May 2020 episode of the It's Happening With Snooki & Joey podcast, the MTV star couldn't possibly contain her excitement over the fact that the United States government was keenly taking interest in the topic of extraterrestrials. "I'm obsessed with aliens and I swear to God," she said, "I feel like I am an alien or I feel like I have a connection with them."

Snooki took to her Instagram story to further celebrate the historic event, she used the alien filter while captioning her selfie video - "I have been contacted by my alien family." Just like Snooki other celebrities also took to their social media to express their opinions - Lizzo wrote on the Instagram story - "Aye.. I know there's a lot of pop culture news and memes going on rn but…The government just stated *under oath* that they are in possession of UFos and non-human alien bodies yall. "Wtf." Michael Ian Black tweeted - "Congressional hearing on UFOs just ended. Serious, diligent. Absolutely stunning testimony. Hard to walk away from this thinking anything other than there’s something profound happening on our planet that we do not understand."

