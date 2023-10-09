Here are 8 Most Cringe-Worthy Moments of Melania and Donald Trump

Here Are Some of The Not-so-Fun Moments Shared by Donald Trump And Melania

The dynamics in Melania and Donald Trump's marriage stand in sharp contrast to the public love story of Barack and Michelle Obama during their White House years. Observers have noted a visible lack of affection between Donald and Melania, with some arguing that the former president appeared to display more warmth towards French President Emmanuel Macron than towards his own wife. While it's essential to note that Macron reciprocated the gestures, the apparent disparity in affection levels raised eyebrows. Here are eight moments shared by the Trumps that made headlines:

1. Melania Was Not Looking Thrilled on Inauguration Day

Contrary to claims suggesting that Melania Trump was unhappy with Donald Trump's decision to run for office, Stephanie Grisham, the former first lady's communications director, vehemently denied such rumors. Grisham asserted that Melania not only encouraged Donald to enter the presidential race but was genuinely pleased with the election's outcome. However, public perception took an intriguing turn during the inauguration. Despite Grisham's assurances, Melania's demeanor seemed far from celebratory, prompting the birth of the hashtag #FreeMelania on the internet. A viral clip captured a moment of contradiction — Melania appeared to grin at POTUS, only to swiftly adopt a frowning expression the moment he turned away. This incident fueled speculation and sparked rumors, with observers interpreting the interaction in various ways, adding another layer of intrigue to the narrative surrounding the Trumps' relationship.

2. The Trumps’ Dance on Inauguration Day Was Really Embarrassing

The first dance at the inaugural ball for the newly sworn-in POTUS and First Lady painted a vivid picture of their dynamic. As they danced to Frank Sinatra's "My Way," Donald Trump's stiffness was palpable, and Melania Trump appeared visibly discontent. The awkward moment didn't escape the scrutiny of body language experts, including Susan Constantine, who likened Melania's demeanor to that of a cat uninterested in being pet. Constantine's analysis sheds light on a perceived lack of warmth and genuine affection in the Trumps' relationship. The first dance, often an intimate and celebratory moment, seemed to be a challenging scene for the couple. While it's reasonable to acknowledge the difficulties of dancing romantically in front of a global audience, the body language experts' observations contributed to the ongoing speculation about the nature of the Trumps' connection.

3. That Incident in Israel When Melania Slapped Donald’s Hand Away

The awkwardness between the former first couple continued during their visit to Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discuss the relocation of the U.S. Embassy. Daily Mail analyzed that the discomfort was evident when, upon landing, Melania Trump appeared unresponsive to any show of affection from her husband. The incident unfolded on the red carpet as Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife, who were holding hands, escorted Donald and Melania Trump. Donald attempted to reach for Melania's hand, but she promptly swatted it away, signaling a clear reluctance to engage in any public display of unity. The incident added to a series of moments that fueled speculation and commentary about the dynamics of the Trumps' relationship.

4. Finally, the Former President Received the Hand, and He Was Appreciative of It

During a photo-op alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, the contrasting dynamics between the two couples were on full display. According to the Wall Street Journal, Brigitte Macron effortlessly intertwined her fingers with her husband's, creating a harmonious tableau. In stark contrast, Melania Trump, adorned in a striking white hat, seemed disinterested as Donald reached out to hold her hand. The visual disconnect continued as Donald and Melania completed the photo session. While the First Lady took Donald's hand, her lack of engagement was palpable, with no acknowledgment or glance in his direction. A seemingly appreciative "thank you" from Donald suggested an attempt to bridge the apparent gap.

5. On Trump’s Inauguration Day Anniversary, Did Melania Throw a Shade at Him?

The contrast in public displays of affection between the Obamas and the Trumps on their respective anniversaries is notable. On the Obamas' 25th anniversary, Barack Obama expressed heartfelt sentiments on Twitter, declaring, "Twenty years ago today, I married the love of my life and my best friend." The warm and affectionate message resonated with admirers, showcasing a public celebration of their enduring love in 2012. In stark contrast, the Trumps' 13th anniversary, on January 22, 2018, passed without any public statements of affection. The absence of such expressions from the then-POTUS and FLOTUS highlighted a departure from the more intimate and sentimental style seen in the Obamas' anniversary message. The differing approaches to celebrating anniversaries further contributed to the contrasting public perceptions of the two couples.

6. To Attend the State of the Union, Melania Trump Rode Alone

During the State of the Union address, an unusual detail emerged about the then-first couple. Despite the proximity of the event to the White House, Melania and Donald Trump reportedly traveled separately. Melania chose to ride with guests she had invited, forming a distinct group in a special box. Her arrival occurred just a minute before the scheduled start of POTUS' speech, adding an element of intrigue to the evening. Notably, Melania's fashion choice for the occasion drew attention. Opting for a white pantsuit, she raised eyebrows, especially given that the year prior, Democratic congressional members had worn white in protest of then-President Donald Trump's policies. Speculations arose about whether Melania was making a subtle statement or simply showcasing one of her wardrobe staples. Regardless of the intent, her choice garnered attention, with many acknowledging her striking appearance at the event.

7. On Her Birthday, Donald Trump Mishandled the Situation

Donald Trump's unfiltered communication style, characterized by saying whatever is on his mind, was prominently on display during a cringe-worthy interview on Fox & Friends in late April 2018. The interview left an indelible impression for several reasons, including the visibly uneasy reactions of the anchors as they tried to navigate the conversation, potential legal implications arising from Trump's statements, and a candid admission about forgetting to get a birthday present for his wife, Melania Trump. In response to questions about Melania's birthday gift, Trump's remarks showcased a mix of nonchalance and busyness. He candidly admitted as reported by PEOPLE, "I better not get into that because I may get in trouble." The admission continued, with Trump acknowledging that he may not have gone all out on the gift front. Instead, he offered a glimpse into his gesture: "Maybe I didn't get her so much. You know, I'm very busy to be running out looking for presents, okay! But I got her a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers."

8. He Made a Joke About Melania Being the Next Employee to Depart Him

In a Gridiron Club Dinner speech, the former president, Donald Trump, addressed the widespread perception that Melania Trump often appeared unhappy in public. Employing his characteristic humor, he riffed on the speculation, stating, "I like turnover. I like chaos. It really is good. Now the question everyone keeps asking is, 'Who is going to be the next to leave? Steve Miller or Melania?'" The joke, hinting at potential departures from his administration, took an unexpected turn when it touched upon the public perception of his relationship with Melania. While such quips are common in Trump's communication style, this particular instance reportedly left the usually private former First Lady offended, according to an insider cited by Hollywood Life. The incident highlighted the delicate balance between humor and sensitivity, especially when it comes to personal dynamics within the public eye.

