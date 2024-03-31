Here Are 8 Best to Worst Things David Woolley Said About Sister Wives' Christine and Kody Brown

David Woolley Weighs In

Christine and Kody Brown's relationship angle has been the main plot of TLC's reality TV series Sister Wives. Although Christine and Kody have been part of the series since it first aired in 2010, Woolley is a recent addition. The polygamist Kody was married to the 51-year-old and the ex-couple has six children. Aside from her, Kody had three more wives. However, in season 17, Christine decided to end her plural marriage and went on to marry Woolley in 2023.

1. David on finding her "unicorn"

The much-in-love couple Woolley and Christine have not been shying away from their social media PDA. In December 2023, the 59-year-old posted a heartwarming post on his Instagram account. In a three-photo carousel, Woolley wrote a lengthy caption, "I've never been in front of a camera and I was so nervous. However, I was thrilled to tell everyone that I finally found my unicorn and how much I love her." In his post, he also praised anchor Sukanya Krishnan's kindness.

2. One-month anniversary tribute

David Woolley is one lucky man and he's letting the world know that. Ever since he married Christine, he's been more open on social media, expressing his love for his newly-wedded wife openly. In November 2023, on their one-month anniversary, Woolley wrote, "Happy One Month Anniversary being married to for only a month is everything that I expected and more can't wait for more months and years with you, my Queen!" Fans couldn't stop gushing over their favorite couple's romance.

3. "My wife is smokin'!"

The plural marriage between Kody and Christine headed towards its end after he brought his fourth wife Robyn Brown. Throughout the series, Christine accused Kody of being biased toward her and neglecting the rest of his wives. This led to the loss of intimacy between them. However, this isn't the case this time as Woolley openly gushed over Christine, "Holy Hell! My wife is smokin'! Having a blast on a cruise with her. I'm teaching her how to let loose!"

4. "Excited for life's adventures with wife"

Before getting married to Woolley, Christine ensured he understood and accepted her relationship with fellow sister wife Janelle Brown. She told ET, "I told him, I have a lot of kids and I have a sister wife and everywhere I go, Janelle has to come with me and all of her children come too." Woolley often goes on adventures with Janelle and Christine and captioned a post, "So excited to share life's adventures with my love and her Sisterwife, Janelle."

5. Birthday tribute feat. Nachos

Christine loves nachos, period. The reality TV star often vocalized her obsession with the crispy snack and on April 2023, Woolley posted a food-full and heartwarming birthday tribute for his "queen." The couple posed for the camera with a plate full of nachos and he captioned, "Happy Birthday! I love eating nachos with you, My Queen!" Backstory, her ex-husband Kody admitted on the TLC show he couldn't stand Christine eating nachos. So, fans assumed Woolley shaded Kody with the post.

6. Woolley called Kody "dumbass"

In an interview with PEOPLE in December 2023, Christine opened up about leaving the plural marriage, being a happily divorced woman, meeting and dating Woolley and finally getting married to him. The couple discussed accepting each other with their pasts and the mother of six said, "He told me on our second date — I blurted out everything and I told him about the show. He was like... well, he said, 'Kody's a dumbass.' So he knew of the show, yes."

7. "Kody is too emotional"

Woolley appeared on Sister Wives season 18. In the final episode of the season, he opened up about his wife's ex-husband Kody in a one-on-one. When the 59-year-old was asked how he felt about Kody, Woolley said, "He wears his emotions on his sleeve." He further explained to Sukanya Krishnan, "Sometimes you've got to not – but that's him," adding, "I can't say differently." However, he clarified, "Would I be like that? No. It's just, he wants you to hear him."

8. "[Kody] He's wrong."

In a back-and-forth, Christine and Kody accused each other before finally splitting up. In a one-on-one, Kody alleged Christine of being "cruel," saying she's a mean girl who laughed at his ordeal. However, like a good husband, David Woolley couldn't stand baseless accusations against his wife. Dismissing Kody's claims, Woolley defended, "He's definitely wrong on her being backstabbing and stuff like, oh, Machiavellian." He further reiterated, "She's not that way at all," admitting Christine might be a bit clueless.