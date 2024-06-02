Here Are 7 Famous Celebrities Who Once Served in the Military

Here Are 7 Celebrities Who Served in the Military

Image Source: Getty Images | Photos By (L) Gary Gershoff; (M) Steve Granitz; (R) Kyle Rivas

Our gratitude extends to all the brave men and women of the armed forces, whose unwavering dedication ensures the safety and freedom that we cherish daily. Surprisingly, among these heroes are veterans who had seamlessly transitioned into the spotlight of movies, music, and various other roles. While these celebrities have captivated audiences with their talent, many are unaware of their past service to the nation. Here, we present 7 remarkable individuals whose dual roles as veterans and entertainers are truly inspiring.

1. Elvis Presley

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Apic

Elvis Presley enlisted in the United States Army in Memphis, Tennessee, on March 24, 1958. Throughout his military tenure, Presley served in two distinct armor battalions, showcasing his adaptability and commitment to his role. From March 28 to September 17, 1958, he was assigned to Company A, 2d Medium Tank Battalion, 37th Armor, stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, where he underwent comprehensive basic and advanced military training. He then served overseas in Germany from October 1, 1958, to March 2, 1960, as reported by The Sun. This shows his patriotism and sense of duty to his country.

2. Drew Carey

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Matt Winkelmeyer

Now and then, we're reminded that Drew Carey, who is a comedian, talk show host, and actor, once served in the United States Marines, and it never fails to amaze us. Alongside his iconic decent haircut, Carey credits his time in the U.S. Marines for instilling a work ethic that has greatly benefited his career. As reported by Nicki Swift, in an interview, he said, "The Marines gave me a really strong sense of discipline and a work ethic that kicks in at my job. All the extra hours I put into the show, I don't really mind. I think that attitude comes from my Marine days."

3. Adam Driver

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Victor Boyko

Before his role in Star Wars, Adam Driver enlisted in the Marine Corps in response to the events of 9/11. Unfortunately, his military service was abbreviated due to a mountain biking accident that injured his sternum, preventing his deployment to Iraq. Following his discharge, Driver reapplied to Julliard, a school that had previously rejected him before his time in the Marines. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, he said “There’s something about going into the military and having all of your identity and possessions stripped away: that whole clarity of purpose thing."

4. Tom Selleck

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla

Tom Selleck is a globally recognized actor, celebrated for his roles in Magnum P.I. and the Three Men and a Baby film series. However, Selleck also has a military background. During the height of the Vietnam War, while employed at a studio, he received draft orders. Selleck chose to enlist in the California National Guard's 160th infantry regiment, serving from 1967 to 1973. His dedication and service saw him rise to the rank of sergeant, earning accolades such as the California National Guard Federal Service Ribbon, the California State Service Ribbon, and the California Drill Attendance Ribbon, as reported by Suggest.

5. Morgan Freeman

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Michael Kovac

Morgan Freeman, the Academy Award winner renowned for his iconic voice, developed a fascination with war movies during his youth, prompting him to enlist in the Air Force in 1955. Freeman's service spanned from 1955 to 1959, during which he attained the rank of Airman First Class. Assigned as a radar technician, Freeman discovered that the flying aspect of the Air Force did not suit him, leading to his departure from military service nearly four years later. However, Freeman's connection to duty persisted in his acting career, notably starring in the acclaimed 1989 Civil War drama Glory.

6. Prince Harry

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Max Mumby

Prince Harry dedicated a decade of his life to military service, undertaking two tours of duty in Afghanistan. After leaving the army, he shifted his focus to supporting wounded servicemen and women. He achieved this by establishing The Invictus Games which is an international sporting event that honors and empowers the wounded and sick veterans. "My experience in the military made me who I am today, and I will always be grateful for the people I got to serve with — wherever in the world we were," Harry once said, as reported by PEOPLE.

7. Prince William

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Max Mumby

The British royals have long devoted significant time to the Armed Forces. The Prince of Wales, Prince William, like his brother, served in the British military, completing seven and a half years of full-time service. William chose to train with both the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force, earning the ranks of sub-lieutenant and flying officer. After fulfilling his operational duties, he retrained as an air ambulance pilot. Due to his position in the line of succession, William chose not to serve on the frontlines, according to US Weekly.