The View co-hosts have a new idea for what Whoopi Goldberg can do as an alternate career if she ever needs one, and Goldberg is considering it!

Supermodel Carol Alt announced that she was joining OnlyFans back in November, and the ladies of The View had an elaborate discussion on it, supporting Alt in taking back her agency and ownership of her career and her photographs, per Decider. Now that The View is on hiatus for its Christmas break, people are taking to older episodes and this particular one is a serious hit among many viewers.

Also Read: Here's Why Whoopi Goldberg Used NSFW Innuendo Gesture to Explain Her Preferred Voting Style

After Alt revealed to Page Six that she may now possess her own “tasteful” nude images by subscribing to the membership-only website, the table was in favor of her choice. Ana Navarro expressed her appreciation for Alt's remarks on her "agency" over her photos and career to the panel. She also acknowledged that she was "amazed" at the amount of money that creators like Alt can make via OnlyFans. Goldberg seemed interested in the six-digit amount, and Navarro said, "Yeah, you might wanna reconsider." Hostin encouraged her further by adding, "Six to seven [figures], Whoop!"

Even Alyssa Farah Griffin chimed in, speculating that OnlyFans may be "Whoopi's next act." Goldberg embraced the opportunity wholeheartedly, being natural in front of the camera while thinking it over. Next, she questioned, "Tasteful nudes?" and the panel affirmed it, with Hostin kindly posing Goldberg in a few potential positions. “I don’t know much they pay for tasteful,” Navarro replied. “I’d like to know how much they pay for distasteful ones.”

Also Read: Whoopi Goldberg Overwhelmed as Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Career-Changing Influence on ‘The View'

Then, Navarro joked, gesturing to the bottle of Whoopi Prosecco in front of her, "You and a Prosecco bottle!" already making use of the present Goldberg had been given by her co-hosts for her 68th birthday.

Fans are looking forward to whether Goldberg would join the platform, but Alt seems to be very happy with her decision. “Forty-four years of working, I don’t own one of my photos,” Alt said to Page Six. “When people say ‘Do you have a photo I can use?’ I have to go ask someone.”

Also Read: Inside 'The View' Host Ana Navarro's Holiday Special Dressing Room, Showcasing Her Unseen NSFW Gifts

Supermodel Carol Alt, 62, joins OnlyFans with promises of 'tasteful nudes' https://t.co/Xz35s9mAoK pic.twitter.com/MFE3txqZcH — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) November 13, 2023

“I can choose a photo or not, say I want it or not, they are mine,” she explained. “I can shoot how I want to shoot. It’s the wave of the future… When people say it isn’t my image, I don’t want to be defined by someone else image [of me]. I want to define my image.” Although the website has gained notoriety for its sexually explicit material, Alt claims she won't be posting any of it, despite some "sexy, beautiful" nudes. “There are some nude photos, but tastefully done,” she shared her plans. “There is a difference between pictures that are tacky and tasteful. I don’t know a model out there who hasn’t done a nude.”

More from Inquisitr

Whoopi Goldberg Recalls Surprising Her Mom With Her First Ever Trip to Disneyland

'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Irked by Producer’s Interference Mid Sentence, Blasts Him on Air