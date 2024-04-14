Here are 5 Absolutely Unforgettable Media Moments of Melania Trump

Melania Trump's Unforgettable Media Moments

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Olivier Douliery

As the First Lady during her husband's presidency, Melania Trump made a big impact on the news. As mentioned by NICKI SWIFT, Even though she's stayed out of the public eye since leaving the White House, people still remember her for lots of things that happened while she was there. Some were funny, some were controversial, like when she copied parts of speeches or when her body language looked uncomfortable. Even though she liked her privacy, what she did and said always made headlines and got people talking. So, her legacy is linked with all the fuss in the media. Let's talk about some really important moments in the media that have made a big impact on her reputation over time.

1. Melania Trump's stolen speech

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

Melania Trump's 2016 Republican National Convention speech was poised to be a defining moment, but it took an unexpected turn. Although Melania boasted minimal assistance in crafting her address, similarities to Michelle Obama's 2008 Democratic National Convention speech couldn't be ignored. Despite attempts to deflect blame, including accusations against Hillary Clinton, the truth emerged. As reported by CNN, A Trump Organization employee, Meredith McIver eventually took responsibility. Late-night hosts found humor, but the incident underscored Melania's early struggles in the political limelight.

2. Her awkward body language around her husband

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

During Donald Trump's presidency, viral moments revealed Melania's reluctance to show affection. On a Tel Aviv tarmac in 2017, she flicked her fingers, rejecting his hand amidst a couple's stroll with the Netanyahu's. Joy Behar quipped, "She can't stand him." Later, at Air Force One, Melania subtly dodged his hand by adjusting her hair. Even during the 2020 debate, she withdrew her hand swiftly. Stephanie Grisham's book reveals Melania's true feelings, explaining their public gestures as political. Their strained dynamic unfolded through these awkward encounters, far from genuine affection.

3. The careless coat choice

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

In 2018, Melania Trump's visit to a Texas migrant holding facility stirred up controversy. This wasn't because of her good intentions, but her choice of clothing. She wore a jacket with the words "I really don't care, do u?" printed on it. This sparked criticism, overshadowing her purpose. While Melania's team downplayed it, President Trump suggested a different meaning. This incident focused on Melania's struggle with public perception, showing a gap between her actions and the message she wanted to convey. It caused quite a stir, shifting focus from her intended visit to her attire.

4. She called her husband's sexual assault boast 'boy talk'

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Spencer Platt

In 2016, Melania Trump defended her husband, Donald, following the release of a video showing him making lewd remarks. Donald's words, boasting about being able to sexually assault women, shocked many. Melania tried to downplay it as "boy talk," invoking their son Barron's name to minimize the seriousness. But her defense received criticism for seeming to condone harmful behavior. Melania's delicate balance between loyalty to her husband and public expectations became evident. She even suggested that Donald was influenced by the conversation, shifting some blame to the host, Billy Bush. This incident was famously parodied on "The Late Show."

5. She helped her husband spread the birtherism lie

Image Source: GettyImages Photo | Getty Images

In 2011, Melania Trump's appearance on "The Joy Behar Show" reignited scrutiny over her husband's birtherism conspiracy, falsely claiming Barack Obama wasn't born in the U.S. Despite evidence debunking it, Melania aligned herself with Donald Trump's divisive rhetoric. Michelle Obama, in her memoir "Becoming," condemned such falsehoods, emphasizing their harmful impact. The conspiracy, with racist undertones, questioned Obama's legitimacy as the first Black POTUS. Melania's support further complicated her public image, reflecting her role in perpetuating damaging narratives. Michelle's revelation of the stress caused by the lie highlighted the need for accountability and reconciliation.