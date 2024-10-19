Heidi Klum Faces Backlash Over 'Weird' Photoshoot with Daughter Leni: "This Feels Wrong.."

Supermodel Heidi Klum has once again stirred controversy by posing with her daughter Leni Klum in a lingerie advertisement. The 51-year-old America's Got Talent judge and her 20-year-old daughter recently appeared in a campaign for Italian underwear brand Intimissimi, sparking a heated online debate about the appropriateness of their collaboration. Leni posted a picture of her and her mother on Instagram with the caption, "@Intimissimiofficial campaign is OUT NOW! Look at the new collection online and in all Intimissimi stores! Excited to show you more of this perfect collection… Keep an eye out! #intimissimi #theartofitalianlingerie #heidixlenixintimissimi"

Social media erupted with a mix of shock and disapproval following the release of the campaign. Many users expressed their discomfort with the concept: "This is so weird 😂," commented @maknoop on Instagram. "Quite strange to do this with your mum," observed @roryrenwick. @lisa_erickson didn't mince words: "This is a disturbingly odd thing for a mother and daughter to do together."

Some critics were particularly harsh, like @deprattdeb, who wrote: "Its got the icky factor. Heidi needs to back off her kid's career and put her clothes on. Yes, you can still model but do it separately and tastefully. She clings to her daughter's career to stay relevant...I feel sorry for the daughter trying to be her own person and Heidi running around half-naked all the time, put it away already." The sentiment was echoed by @ninadanforth: "This genuinely feels wrong … stop shooting lingerie with your mom!!! Creepy." Others questioned the motivation behind the campaign. @caveatdreams asked: "Are you guys hurting for cash? Do you not understand how disturbing this shit is to the social fabric? Or whatever."

The new Fall-Winter collection campaign features both Klum women modeling various lingerie sets. In one particularly contentious video, they take turns photographing each other with an old-school camera while wearing lacy undergarments. This isn't the first time the mother-daughter duo has faced criticism for such photoshoots – it's their third lingerie campaign together in as many years. Heidi has previously addressed criticism of their joint modeling ventures.

In an interview last year, she said, "It's been fun to shoot together. To do photoshoots together with her and just to see how she's just very comfortable and also comfortable around me even when we're doing underwear shoots or something like that. It makes me proud that my daughter is super comfortable in her skin also in front of me and around me because not every kid is in the world," as per the Mirror. Leni began her modeling career at 16 and has also commented on the controversy. After a previous campaign, she admitted she didn't pay much attention to the negative reactions, stating, "I'm overall happy with the campaign. I think the photos turned out great," as per Today.