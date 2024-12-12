Heather Rae Young Shares Why She Peed in Public at a Diddy Party: "I Had No Underwear..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, post his arrest on September 16. As allegations mount, discussions about the disgraced rapper's infamous 'white parties' have taken over social media. As netizens play detective, old videos of celebrity accounts that detailed the atmosphere of Diddy's events have gone viral. Recently, Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young's unearthed clip made the rounds on X (formerly Twitter). The clip featured the reality fessing up to an awkward secret on TV.

According to Page Six, in a 2020 episode of Season 2 of the reality show, the real estate agent was playing 'Never Have I Ever' at co-star Mary Bonnet's bachelorette party when she was asked if she had "ever peed in a ridiculously public place." In response, Young recounted once going to Comb's party. “I was so drunk...and leaving, I couldn’t hold it so I squatted down and my girlfriends held me up and I just peed,” she confessed. Young also admitted to having photographic proof of the crazy incident. “I was 26 and I had no underwear on. My girlfriends took a picture and it is fully out,” she embarrassingly recalled, adding that she is a 'fun drunk.'

While Young's deeds that night can be attributed to young fun, other not-so-humourous incidents also transpired at the said parties. Several celebrities attested to having witnessed Combs' 'butt-naked' orgy parties. As per Us Weekly, KUWTK star Khloé Kardashian famously shared in a 2014 episode of her reality show that she had attended one of his 'freak-off' events at 5.30 a.m. “I haven’t been to bed yet. I got on a plane at 5:30 a.m.,” the mother of two shared, adding, “This party...I think half the people were butt-naked.”

Photos from Diddy's all white party have started going viral following his arrest last week. Some celebrities in attendance were Leonardo DiCaprio, Chris Brown, Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton, and more🧵 pic.twitter.com/lXJMFylaYB — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) September 23, 2024

Earlier this year, an unsettling 14-page indictment detailed what typically transpired at Combs' wild parties— a free flow of 'controlled substances' to ensure the 'obedience and compliance' of victims both men and women. In one of the videos that went viral, Diddy himself knew he would be arrested for his parties.

As per Us Weekly, the music mogul, in a 1999 interview with Entertainment Tonight, remarked, "They going to be shutting them down. They're going to probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time." Combs went on to add, “Whenever you bring up a different element into people’s environment, things that broaden people’s horizons, people get intimidated. It’s a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it.” Combs was denied bail several times. His trial is set to begin in May 2025.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)