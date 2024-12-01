Disturbing Video Shows Diddy Telling ‘What Happens’ to Guests at His Wild Parties: "I Put Them..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual abuse that some readers may find distressing.

Several A-list celebrities are said to have attended Sean 'Diddy' Combs infamous "freak off" parties, which were quite popular in the early 2000s. The disgraced rapper randomly spilled secrets about his parties and described that his events had "beautiful women" and "locks on the doors". In one such viral video posted on X, Combs boasts about putting a man 'to sleep'. “This is what happens to the White man when they come to a P Diddy party. I put them to sleep," the caption on the clip read. In the video, the Notorious B.I.G rapper can be seen urging fellow attendees to pour drinks on a passed-out man's head.

"Okay, ladies and gentlemen, um, for all those in London that don't know what happens to the white man when he comes to a P. Diddy party, this is what happens to the white man," Combs boasts. "Uh, it's so unfortunate. You gotta pull back though, so they can see. That's Craig, Matt, move out of the way. You're still alive." He continues, "Look at that. Look at, look. Look at the drink on his head. And that's, and that's James from Simian Mobile Disco." The music mogul rants further, "He is an actual DJ that I'm supposed to pass out, but when they come to one of my parties, this is what happens to him. I put him to sleep. You put the drink on his head. There you go. There it is. Damn."

Netizens gave mixed reactions to the infamous clip, “I put ’em to sleep” How is he “anti-white” if he’s partying with them..I don’t think that’s how being anti of anything works lol," an X user joked. "Man, I hope he rots in prison for the rest of time itself. The only issue with this entire ordeal is everyone who participated will likely get off. Disgusting vile sick beasts that must all be held accountable," another person criticized. "P Diddy is a vile and disgusting POS - no disagreement there. But I think in this case he was just clowning the guy because he passed out drunk," a netizen pointed out.

"He’s lucky. It’s better to just sleep through what Diddy has planned," someone chimed. "That’s actually hilarious. I kinda like him again," a person mocked. An X user slammed, "It’s kind of shocking how everyone just went along with what he said. No one seems to have had a backbone or morals, strong enough to stand against him. What kind of society are we raising?"

Meanwhile, Combs had famously listed off the things that made his parties exclusive while appearing on Late Night with Conan O'Brien in 2002, "This what you need to do. Women. Beautiful women, of course." He continued: "Beautiful men for the ladies, of course." Conan then questioned: "Wouldn't it be better if there weren't beautiful men there, there were just a lot of beautiful women and then just the guy?" Combs responded: "Nah, Nah, there's enough ladies to go around."

According to Irish Star, the Last Night rapper continued, "You have to make the ladies, give the women what they need to. You have to take care of your women." He added: "You can't force the situation. You can't force a square peg into a round hole." Next, he listed "alcohol" and water as 'kinky', "I don't know if guys have noticed this, like, a lot of ladies drink water at parties so you know, if you don't have what they need, they gone leave. Gotta keep them there. You need locks on the doors," he concluded.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673).

