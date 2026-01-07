2026 New Year Giveaway
‘Heartless’ Mom Gets 32 Years After Death of Abused and Malnourished Teenage Son

Published on: January 7, 2026 at 11:17 AM ET

This mom will be behind bars for over three decades for the horrific death of her teenage son.

A Florida mom has received 32-year sentence in a child abuse case
A Florida mom has received 32-year sentence in a child abuse case | Representative images via Freepik

Talia Nelson, a 45-year-old mom from Volusia County, Florida, was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Monday, January 5, 2026, in connection with a child abuse case from 2024. 

According to The Mirror US, her 14-year-old son died malnourished and dehydrated at just 33 pounds. The police identified the deceased teen as Zakye Smith-Nelson, who passed on Jan 1, 2024.

The accused mom, Nelson, hasn’t contested the charges of aggravated manslaughter of a child and aggravated child abuse. All this for a death that investigators say never should have happened in the first place.

Daytona Beach officers responded to a call about an unresponsive child at Nelson’s home on Carolina Lake Drive. There, they found Zakye, who was then rushed to the hospital but pronounced dead. His autopsy ruled the death a homicide.

Authorities have said the boy showed signs of long-term abuse and neglect. He was severely malnourished and had fresh bruises on his face, bed sores, and scars across his body. According to investigators, these injuries proved that he had been suffering for a long time.

After her son’s death, the mom offered a series of explanations. First, Nelson told police her son suffered from a bone disease, lactose intolerance, and even bulimia. But detectives soon revealed Zakye had not seen a medical professional since June 2020.

That four-year gap only showed how much he lacked medical care.  Officers who searched the home reported that one of the three bedrooms was unfurnished and contained only piles of soiled clothing that smelled of “stale urine.”

Police also said the master bedroom held laptops intended for homeschooling that were still in their original boxes and appeared never to have been used.

An autopsy later revealed that Zakye was so severely malnourished at the time of his death that he had begun losing bone density.

Nelson was arrested on February 9, 2024. She was initially booked on charges of first-degree felony murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, and aggravated child abuse.

The no-contest that we mentioned above is what eventually led to her sentencing.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza described it as one of the most disturbing cases his office has seen as it was “incomprehensible” for a mom to torture her child to such an extent.

He also asked how Nelson could even watch her son suffer “for weeks and months and years until he weighed less than a typical 7-year-old. Larizza said, “Heartless and cruel are words that come to mind” when she thinks of the woman.

Nelson will now serve 32 years in state prison. The Daytona Beach Police Department investigated the case, and officials said it highlighted what happens when abuse goes unreported for years.

