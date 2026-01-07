2026 New Year Giveaway
Six-Decade-Old Chilling Murder Case Finally Solved — ‘Torso Killer’ Makes Haunting Confession

Published on: January 7, 2026 at 1:12 AM ET

"Torso Killer" confesses to decades-old crime.

Tushar Auddy
Written By Tushar Auddy
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Richard Cottingham details the killing of Alys Eberhardt.
Richard Cottingham confesses to the murder of Alys Eberhardt (Left Image Credits: Fair Lawn Police Department | Right Image Credits: Wikimedia Commons | Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, New Jersey)

Richard Cottingham, infamously known as the “Torso Killer” or “The Times Square Killer,” has claimed to have taken the lives of 100 women over the years. His recent confession to the authorities has shaken everyone to their core.

On Facebook, the Fair Lawn Police Department shared a post announcing the closure of a murder case of Alys Eberhardt, dating back to 1965. The victim was an 18-year-old New Jersey nursing student. She was found with stab wounds and was clobbered to death in her own house.

The authority further informed that this bone-chilling murder was linked to the notorious serial killer Richard Cottingham. He provided a full confession of his crime, including undisclosed details that remained hidden from the public.

Chief Joseph Dawicki mourned the loss of the victim, calling her a “vibrant young nursing student.” While they can’t lessen the family’s loss, he was optimistic that her close ones would “find some peace” in knowing the “person responsible” for it. He further added,

“This case is a testament to the dedication of our officers and to the fact that law enforcement never gives up in the pursuit of justice.”

Cottingham’s confession marks the closure of the unsolved homicide case that was reopened in 2021. As per reports from NBC New York, he also confessed to four other killings but received immunity for those murders as part of a plea deal.

Additionally, he will not be charged for the murder of Alys Eberhardt, as part of a previous agreement with the prosecutors. Cottingham was arrested in 1980 at a motel in the Times Square area.

The motel’s maid called the cops on him when they heard a woman screaming inside his room. The officers found the victim alive, handcuffed, with several wounds from a knife and bite marks on her body.

At the time of Cottingham’s arrest, he was working as a computer programmer for a health insurance company. He was also married and had three children. According to the New York Post, the serial killer was initially convicted of six murders spanning from 1977 to 1980 in New York and New Jersey.

In 1979, firefighters found the bodies of two women, with their heads decapitated and their hands chopped off. He was sentenced to life imprisonment. But in 2022, he pleaded guilty to five more murders of women in Long Island between 1968 and 1973.

Overall, Richard Cottingham has been linked to at least 18 murders. However, investigators attached to the cases believe the number could go as high as 100. 

Cottingham earned the nickname “Torso Killer” for the way he cut his victims. The spine-chilling crimes of the Times Square Killer could be seen in the popular 2021 Netflix series, Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer, giving a detailed narration of how he hunted his victims

