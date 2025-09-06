Heartbroken Deported Venezuelan Mothers Write to Melania Trump for Help Reuniting With Their Kids

A group of deported Venezuelan mothers and grandmothers has written a gut-wrenching letter to Melania Trump to help them reunite with their kids. Under the Trump administration‘s immigrant crackdown, families have been separated, with members deported at different times.

In some cases, parents are deported without their children, despite being dependent on their parents. The kids’ ages are anywhere between a few weeks old to teenagers who have no way to go back to their parents. María Alejandra Rubio was separated from her eight-year-old son.

The authorities made her believe he would accompany her on her way to Venezuela; however, she had to go without him. Rubio’s son wants to be with his mother, too, as he tells her on calls, and he is currently staying with his family in Georgia.

Rubio says, “So, I would really like the first lady to put her hand on her heart and answer our letter.” Similar cases have happened over the last few months, so a group of Venezuelan mothers and grandmothers came together to plead to the FLOTUS to help them.

María Alejandra Rubio hasn’t seen her son in five months. They were separated in the United States when she was detained to be deported.https://t.co/QiCbDzNieB — WNCT (@wnct9) September 6, 2025



They penned a heartfelt letter to reunite them with the kids. The devastated mothers have the support of Venezuela’s government, as they sent the letter to the White House on August 18. They have yet to receive any reply back from the White House and the FLOTUS.

The letter reads, “We ask you as mothers to raise our voices, to help our children return to their homes, to be a bridge to the justice and humanity that you yourself call for. We ask you to listen to the cries of families, to stop this separation policy from continuing, to simply deport mothers along with their children.”

Over the last few months, about ten thousand immigrants have been deported to Venezuela since they started accepting deportees from the US. This has made it easier for the US to deport families, including kids. A two-year-old was separated from her mother while her mother was deported to Venezuela.



Maikelys Espinosa stayed in the US, and her father was sent to El Salvador prison, and her mother to Venezuela. US authorities suspected the parents of being associated with a gang. The family was reunited in July. Many parents are unable to unite with their kids and are hoping for the first lady to help them.