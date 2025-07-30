Immigrants Deported by Trump ‘Forced to Lick Backs of Other Inmates’ by Guards in El Salvador Prison—Survivor Opens Up About Months of Torture

Several detainees who were allegedly unfairly deported by the Trump administration are speaking up against their brutal treatment. The immigrants who were allegedly falsely accused of being Venezuelan gang members are speaking up against the U.S. government.

Juan José Ramos Ramos, a Venezuelan, recently spoke up about the harsh conditions he had to endure in CECOT. The 39-year-old was one of the hundreds of immigrants who boarded planes that took them to El Salvador’s maximum security prison.

Trump’s administration has been under fire for its aggressive deportation practices, some of which have not adhered to the law. The President even made the controversial decision of invoking the Alien Enemies Act, which was introduced in the 1700s.

Under the act, the government is given the authority to detain, relocate, and deport aliens deemed to be “dangerous to the peace and safety of the United States.” What followed were mass deportations carried out in disorderly manner.

Hundreds of Venezuelans have been arrested and deported by ICE agents. The immigrants were accused of being members of a deadly gang without providing sufficient proof to support the claims. The men were then admitted into El Salvador’s high-security prison known as CECOT.

Leonardo José Colmenares Solórzano was one of these men who was forced to endure the brutal conditions of the terrorism confinement center. The 31-year-old alleges that he was brutally beaten up by the guards at the prison. The guards allegedly stomped on his hands repeatedly and poured dirty water into his ears.

Venezuelan men sent to notorious CECOT prison say they were raped and beaten https://t.co/XopUJ0IU2v pic.twitter.com/82vwJTGLOY — The Independent (@Independent) July 28, 2025

Solórzano claimed that the guards also forced him to lick the backs of the other inmates. Juan José Ramos Ramos, another Venezuelan who found himself in prison, alleged that Donald Trump is not who he claims to be.

Ramos, who claims he has had a clean criminal record, was arrested by ICE agents on the basis of no conclusive proof whatsoever. The man recalled how his tattoos got him in trouble with the immigration agents. Ramos was simply driving his car when ICE agents spotted a Venezuela sticker on his car and took him into custody.

The Rawstory investigated the alleged unfair deportation of these men and found shocking statistics related to their cases. The outlet reported that 197 out of 238 men who were arrested and deported had no prior criminal record.

What’s even more shocking is that the report alleges that the Trump administration knew about the same. More than half of these individuals had open immigration cases at the time of their deportation.

Three of the 250 Venezuelans who were held in El Salvador’s CECOT prison after bring deported from the U.S. say they were beaten and denied access to lawyers. @MattRiversABC details what the former prisoners said about the conditions. pic.twitter.com/mBEw5MlDEi — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) July 25, 2025

The common denominator between the men who were arrested was that 166 of them had tattoos on their bodies. Abigail Jackson, who serves as a spokesperson for the White House, addressed the claims in a statement.

She noted how ProPublica, one of the outlets that investigated the matter, was a “liberal rag hellbent on defending violent criminal illegal aliens who never belonged in the United States.” Jackson went on to write about how America is “safer” without the immigrants who have been deported.