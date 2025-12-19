Heartbreaking Text Message Revealed After NASCAR Champion & Family Killed in Plane Crash

In the wake of the tragic deaths of NASCAR champion Greg Biffle and his family in a plane crash, Biffle’s wife texted her mother in the moments before the crash.

The text received from Cristina Grossu Biffle was brief, but devastating. Cathy Grossu told People, “She texted me from the plane and she said, “’We’re in trouble.’ And that was it.” Grossu added, “So we’re devastated. We’re brokenhearted.”

Biffle and six other passengers died on December 18 when their plane crashed in Statesville, North Carolina. The NASCAR champion and his family were flying in a Cessna C550 and initially took off at the Statesville Regional Airport. However, soon after takeover, the plane turned around, trying to return to the airport and land, but then the plane crashed.

Biffle, 55, was traveling with his wife, Grossu Biffle, their son Ryder, 5, and Biffle’s daughter, Emma, 14, from his previous marriage to Nicole Lunders. Other passengers on the plane were Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton, and Dutton’s son, Jack, who also died in the crash. According to Grossu, the family was on its way to Florida for a “birthday trip.”

“To think that they would be killed on a birthday trip, that was just such a fun time for the family, and to see the horrific way that it ended, it’s just, it is so hard to bear,” she said, adding, “I cannot believe they’re gone.”

She added that she saw her daughter, son-in-law and grandson the day prior to the crash. However, Grossu said she doesn’t recall her last words to her daughter, son-in-law and her grandson, “my precious Ryder.”

I know we hugged, but I don’t remember those last words, and that’s going to haunt me. But they were happy.

Speaking of the family, Grossu explained that Biffle, Emma and Ryder “had so much life,” adding, “They embraced every aspect of their life and every moment.” She went on to say that “It’s such a loss. They touched so many people’s lives.”

Erica Zanwill, a friend of Grossu, told People on Thursday that the mother of two “had the biggest heart” and “loved helping other people before herself.

Harrowing footage of the plane crash was posted on X, showing the flames and black smoke as the plane hit the ground. The plane crash has left fans, fellow NASCAR drivers and the community in shock. NASCAR issued a statement expressing deep sorrow, noting that Greg’s passion, integrity, and generosity made him beloved both on and off the track.

🚨 JUST IN: TERRIFYING new footage of the plane crash which kiIIed NASCAR legend and humanitarian Greg Biffle earlier today Seven people are confirmed deceased, including Greg, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder Keep their family in your prayers tonight 🙏🏻 h/t… pic.twitter.com/hOsqyVIfvZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 18, 2025

Rep. Richard Hudson, a friend of the family, also shared the tragic news on X, writing, ““I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them.”