Harrowing Footage Shows Plane Carrying Greg Biffle and Family Engulfed in Flames Moments Into Crash

On Thursday, December 18, 2025, beloved NASCAR legend Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina Grossu Biffle, and their two children were killed when their private jet unfortunately crashed at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina.

A harrowing new footage shows the moment when the aircraft carrying the family and three others got engulfed in flames just moments into the crash.

In the clip, the Cessna C550 could be seen slipping down the runway at the North Carolina airport and exploding into a massive fireball, sending up thick black smoke.

🚨 JUST IN: TERRIFYING new footage of the plane crash which kiIIed NASCAR legend and humanitarian Greg Biffle earlier today Seven people are confirmed deceased, including Greg, his wife Cristina, daughter Emma, and son Ryder Keep their family in your prayers tonight 🙏🏻 h/t… pic.twitter.com/hOsqyVIfvZ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 18, 2025



All seven people aboard the flight lost their lives in the tragic incident. According to a report by People Magazine, just moments before the crash, Cristina sent a chilling short text message to her mother, saying, “We’re in trouble.”

Cristina’s mother, Cathy Grossu Biffle, revealed the final text she received from her daughter during a conversation with People.

The heartbroken mother revealed, “She texted me from the plane, and she said, ‘We’re in trouble,’ and that was it…”

NASCAR Star Greg Biffle’s Wife Cristina Texted Her Mom ‘We’re in Trouble’ Minutes Before They Died in Plane Crash (Exclusive)

“They embraced every aspect of their life and every moment,” Cristina’s mom Cathy tells PEOPLE pic.twitter.com/XyRaBGuIms — BLACK BULL (@blackbullrace) December 19, 2025

Cathy revealed the group was off to a birthday celebration in Florida and expressed profound sadness over the loss endured.

She said, “To see the horrific way that it ended (the birthday celebration), it’s just…it’s just so hard to bear.” The grieving mother revealed she’s still in disbelief about the loss of her family.

Been sick all afternoon about the Biffle family news. Can’t believe they are all gone. Greg was a great man. He did so much work with animals, and single-handedly helped so many people in NC during Hurricane Helene. They didn’t deserve this. #RIPBiffAndFamily 💔 pic.twitter.com/fvPorMQNNQ — Rhydonna Hyden (@RhydonnaHyden) December 18, 2025

Cathy also recalled the last day her daughter, Greg, and their children spent at her home before leaving for Florida and meeting with a tragic end.

One of Cathy’s last conversations with her late daughter, Cristina, was about collecting Santa letters that she’d write for families who were in need.

Cathy claimed it was the last good deed her daughter carried out before boarding the plane that ended her life.

She also said that while alive, Greg Biffle and his family embraced each moment life had to offer. Cathy highlighted, “They touched so many people’s lives, it is so hard to bear…I cannot believe they’re gone…”

The crash has left fans, fellow drivers, and the wider motorsport community reeling. NASCAR also issued a statement expressing deep sorrow, noting that Greg’s passion, integrity, and generosity made him beloved both on and off the track.

Still trying to wrap my head around this. Greg, Cristina, Emma, and Ryder were taken far too soon. My heart breaks for their entire circle. Biff was a hell of a driver on the track, but an even better man off it. pic.twitter.com/fcqt3nrMF6 — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) December 19, 2025

Fans across the country and world shared their condolences on social media platforms, expressing their heartbreak in light of the tragic loss.

While some remembered Greg’s memorable races, others created montages in his honor. The fandom also offered its sincere condolences to Greg and Cathy’s loved ones as they deal with this difficult time.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the reason for the jet’s explosion. With more details awaited, officials are yet to release an official statement about the same.