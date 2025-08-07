Head of US Intelligence Joins the ‘Alien’ Conversation, Promises to ‘Share the Truth With Americans’

Epstein’s client list may not exist, but aliens do! — That’s what the Trump administration has been yelling at the top of their voices lately. The MAGA leaders have been trying hard to sway the attention away from the Epstein controversy and want Americans to focus on extraterrestrial beings.

Tulsi Gabbard, who was appointed as the Director of National Intelligence this January, has hinted that she has a lot of classified information on aliens but can’t disclose it as yet. The Republican recently appeared on Pod Force One Podcast, where she confessed that she believes in aliens.

Host Miranda Devine asked Gabbard, “If there could be aliens.” She replied, “I have my own views and opinions. In this role, I have to be careful with what I share.”

When asked whether she thinks aliens and UFOs are real, Gabbard replied with a confident “Yes”. However, she added that she has “nothing to share with the public about aliens and UFOs today”.

The US Intel Chief then promised to unveil the truth when the time comes. She announced on the podcast: “We’re continuing to look for the truth and share that truth with the American people.”

Her comment comes a month after shocking footage of the “Mosul orb” UFO captured by a US spy plane in Iraq was released. The video, allegedly filmed in 2016 by a US MC-12 surveillance aircraft, shows an unidentified metallic sphere object flying over the top-secret military bases.

Last year, a Pentagon whistleblower claimed that UFOs are real during testimony before the US Congress.

Even Vice President JD Vance recently opened up about his ‘obsession’ with the extraterrestrial beings. On a Ruthless Podcast episode released last week, he said, “Like I’m obsessed with the whole UFO thing. ‘What’s actually going on?’ ‘What were those videos all about?’ ‘What’s actually happening?”

Further hinting at the possibility of launching an investigation in the near future, he said, “I haven’t gotten to the bottom of it yet but we’re only six months in, we’ve been very busy.”

NEW: JD Vance says he’s focused on UFOs and will use the August recess to dig into “the UFO thing from last year” “What were those videos all about? What’s actually happening? I haven’t gotten to the bottom of it yet. But we’re only 6 months in and we’ve been very busy.” pic.twitter.com/3j3DWWzeGM — UAP James (@UAPJames) August 1, 2025

While Donald Trump was campaigning last year, he promised to release classified UFO footage. On Lex Fridman’s podcast, Trump was asked, “Will you help push the Pentagon to release more footage, which a lot of people claim is available?”

To this, Trump replied, “Oh yeah, sure, I’ll do that. I would do that. I’d love to do that. I have to do that.”

“People begged me not to do it but I’ll be doing that very early on,” he added.

🚨 Donald Trump Will Release UFO Videos Lex Fridman: “Will you help push the Pentagon to release more footage?” Trump: “I would do that. I’d love to do that. I have to do that.”#ufox #ufotwitter #ufo pic.twitter.com/FPns48ioVq — UAP James (@UAPJames) September 3, 2024

It seems the Trump administration is really onto something, as the aliens and UFOs are being discussed by the ruling party more than ever. Or is it merely a distraction from the Epstein and deportation chaos that seems to have divided the country? Guess, we’ll never know!